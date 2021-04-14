The Reflection Of Your Inner Beliefs – Wednesday Politics Thread

If there is one space that we have become dependent on to get our news as well as interpretations of it, it’s social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. These platforms have made it possible for anyone with internet access to seek messaging directly from politicians, to look for quick clarifications through journalism’s lens, to gather further analysis from political experts, and sadly today, we’re also exposed to the very profitable business of political punditry masquerading as policy experts with the particular objective to line their pockets by pushing their biggest patrons’ suppositions on current events.

Whether you agree with this social shift or not, it has become in the last few years very much entrenched in our regular lives. We can debate on its usefulness or its harm but it is very much here to stay for the foreseeable future. If there’s one thing that cannot be denied regarding particularly political Facebook and Twitter is that they reveal the person’s true self hiding behind their username. Social media is a reflection of human behavior without the filter and restrictions of physical interaction; your personality is blunter, your beliefs are louder, your human failures, your bigotries, your core ideologies driving your interpretation of life unfolding are out there for everyone to see. And the people that you choose to amplify are also the reflection of your core beliefs and true nature.

On December 2018, Amnesty International released the most comprehensive and ground-breaking study regarding online harassment of Women covering particularly the political spectrum, and how online abuse has been very much tolerated, even making it clear in certain instances that it was purposely ignored by Twitter.

.@amnesty keeps asking Twitter to release its data on women and abuse. Twitter refuses. So Amnesty took matters into its own hands—and the results aren’t great for Twitter. https://t.co/b9ZvqOWd4l — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) December 18, 2018

To no one’s shock, the study found that Twitter is endemic with racism, misogyny, and homophobia. The abusive content violated Twitter’s own rules regarding threats and the promotion of violence based on gender identity, age, race, and ethnicity. On average, abusive or problematic tweets were sent to women every 30 seconds; Black Women were 84% more likely than White Women to be the target; Black Women and Women of Color were 34% more likely to be mentioned in abusive or problematic tweets than White Women; and the online abuse targeted Women with the clear intention to not only silence them, but to also punish them for daring to engage and debate in the political arena.

In late 2020, Facebook’s ongoing online violence against Women was also revealed, and to no one’s surprise, FB’s inaction and slow reactions were a clear reflection of its ongoing support and amplification of authoritarian personalities, and the intent to silence those reporting on their lies and abuse.

Misogyny is an undercurrent in the plot to kidnap Gov Whitmer. One of the group’s leaders called her a b*tch, lamenting her power, yet she was protecting her state like Govs Cuomo & Newsom.



Violence against women in politics is not new but it’s bolstered by Facebook & POTUS. — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) October 10, 2020

For the Women on Twitter and Facebook who survived the last five years, this comes as no surprise. They had to hide behind private accounts to discuss their favorite Women running for office, not just from Trump’s voters but also from supposed allies who reacted with threats of violence, with constant harassment, doxxing, stalking, and a multitude of unhinged rage that defined the very core ideology of toxic masculinity. And people should not wonder why Twitter and Facebook defied their own rules in allowing these attacks, as that very toxic behavior is the core tenet of Silicon Valley misogyny.

So not only do Black Women and Women of Color have to deal with the constant fear of the men in their lives being unjustly deported or murdered during routine traffic stops, face tremendous voter suppression tactics attempting to cancel their right to have a say in the policies ruling their lives, they also have to deal with perpetrators of white supremacy silencing their voices, minimizing their pain, and pretending that any opinion not aligned with white supremacy’s objective is equal to assault.

Rep. @WhipClyburn (D-SC) on Sen. Joe Manchin:



"He said … that January 6th changed him. Well, it changed me as well … One [Capitol police officer] talking about how many times he was called the n-word. I want to know how does that man compromise in such a situation?" pic.twitter.com/kTeiuM1ZJk — The Recount (@therecount) April 9, 2021

Political strategy can be interpreted in many different ways, but white supremacy cannot be afforded the same leniency anymore. Feeling empathy for white supremacists who abetted an insurrection, who aided a group of privileged racists acting on rage and attempting to silence the majority’s will is not acceptable anymore. Neither is pretending that Black People and People of Color daring to peak up against white supremacy is tantamount to abuse.

The Joe Manchins of this world who still feel empathy for white supremacy are everywhere. They are in positions of power to effectively silence dissent while amplifying those carrying water for them. They expect those moderating social media debate spaces to punish the loudest voices pointing out their blunt hypocrisy. And no matter how loudly they pretend embracing liberal or progressive policy, it makes no difference when their every behavior is deeply rooted in conservatism. History is full of nations still battling takeover attempts by white supremacists despite their embrace of and push for progressive policy, because the root-cause of the problem remains the centering of white supremacy and coddling its ever fragile feelings.

When will we ever finally understand that critiquing white supremacy is not assault. That calling out the actions of perpetrators of genocide, of wars, of violence of hunger, of misery is not oppression. When the only weapon left for the victims of genocide, slavery, segregation, Jim Crow, and a cruel unjust system is speaking Truth to Power, no matter how honest and cutting their words might be, it is more important than ever to allow their voices to rise and shatter the pillars of white supremacy. Have a great Wednesday!

I’m black.

Black is my culture; black is my “racial identity” here in the United States, even with all its negative baggage; and, much more importantly (to me), black is beauty. https://t.co/kh873H2sxS — Denise Oliver-Velez 💛 (@Deoliver47) January 13, 2020

