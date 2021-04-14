Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: waiting is the hardest part. Are you still waiting for George R.R. Martin to finish up the Song of Ice and Fire? Were you one of the Constant Readers who read The Dark Tower books as they were published? Which writers or publishers delayed something you were looking forward to, or had long gaps between installments?

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Images related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

4/21: celebrities who write

4/28: better read at a different age (h/t to Pliny the Millennial)

5/5: world lit every 80 days

5/12: innovators – fiction and non-fiction that transformed the possibilities of the form

5/19: authors whose books you’ll read, no matter what

5/26: knowing culture or history to understand a book’s references (h/t Mongo Only Pawn)

6/2: the dream cast for an adaptation (h/t Antononymous)

6/9: read in order to avoid spoilers (h/t MisterSplendiferous)

6/16: the definition of insanity

6/23: deal breakers



Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

