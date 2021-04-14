Sports Corner Goes to the Instant Replay

Two baseball games in four days ended with questionable calls, leading all the pundits to debate the expanded or more effective use of instant replay once more. Speaking as a Mets fan, I didn’t mind how it came out. Speaking as a baseball fan, I understand the desire to make sure the calls are all right, but I find myself unexcited by more replay, by more delays and pauses in a game rife with them. But I am pretty sure with all the other experiments going on, we will see ever more tinkering.
Elsewhere…
- Congrats to Hideki Matsuyama on his resounding victory at The Masters, making him the first Japanese golfer to take home a green jacket.
- Congrats to the Baylor Bears men’s CBB teams and the Stanford Cardinal women’s team.
- Not a ton of NHL deadline trades, but quite a few of them were quite interesting.
- The Deshaun Watson lawsuits and claims and counterclaims are all a bit hard to parse, but I think it’s safe to say that this is not going away. How long till the NFL says something, anything?
- The NBA in the home stretch, with looming injury questions and a spirited debate about who is the MVP.
