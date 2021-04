Well folks, it’s been a long hard road to get here, time to see our final placings,



In 4th place, A Capalla!

In 3rd place, East/West College Bowl!

In 2nd place, Mr T. PSA!

And finally, the Best Key & Peele sketch as decided by you all… Continental Breakfast!

Thanks to everyone who participated!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...