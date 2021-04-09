The Weekly Shuffle Thread Can’t Be BEAT!

Hello, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles ! There are a lot of special ingredients and details in music that contribute to how your favorite songs sound, and one of the most important of them is the beat! So today our word of the day for the Shuffle Thread is BEAT!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word Beat in the title of them! But if your shuffle skipped a beat, don’t flatline just yet! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

Been listening to music on shuffle play? Miss the shuffle thread over at the mothership, but still want an opportunity to show off your impeccable taste in music? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Even if you haven’t been shuffling today but listened to an amazing random mix of songs at some point earlier in the week or in your life, please feel free to share it right here.

So, without further ado (and with Heisenberg and exexalien’s implicit approval): It’s the Weekly Shuffle Thread!!!!!!

What have you been listening to?

