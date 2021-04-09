Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 384 (Part 5 of 8)

After 4 months of group play, it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 384 songs remain. The top 128 have a bye to the next round; the remaining 256 songs will be split into 8 days of 32 songs each.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Monday, April 12th at 9:00AM Pacific

Aether Aether 8 7 Trails in the Sky the 3rd Castle of Illusions (Phantasmagoria) Mass Effect Liara’s World 10 7 Professor Layton and the Curious Village Rising Tower Lumines II tiny piano 6 7 Trails in the Sky SC Gravestone Struck by Lightning Shadow of the Colossus Commandment 10 5 Mother 3 16 Melodies Kingdom Hearts II Scherzo di Notte 5 12 Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon The Final Decisive Battle Psychonauts The Meat Circus 8 6 Trails in the Sky the 3rd Cry For Me, Cry For You Opoona Concert Hall 9 6 Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection Moon World Luna Mundus Sonic Rush Back 2 Back 8 8* Super Smash Bros. Brawl Chill (Dr. Mario) Patapon 2 Moudamepon’s Theme 7 6 Opoona Ruins in the Wilderness Sigma Harmonics Gentle Timbre 12 2 Radiata Stories OUTSIDERS Rhythm Heaven (DS) Munchy Monk Circus 4 8 Rhythm Heaven (DS) Built to Scale 2 Okami Exorcizing Evil 13 2 Dissidia: Final Fantasy FFII Battle Scene 1 Mega Man Battle Network 6 Theme of Mega Man Battle Network 6 10 2 Trails in the Sky SC Back to Our Friends Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume Delusional Extremities 9 7 Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 2 Alive Dissidia: Final Fantasy FFVIII Don’t Be Afraid (Battle Theme) 5 11 The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Kakariko is Saved Castlevania Judgment Bloody Tears 11 6 Jade Empire Dance of the Babbling Brook

One tie. Chill (Dr. Mario) will be advancing, despite the awesome samples of Back 2 Back.

