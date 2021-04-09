Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 384 (Part 5 of 8)

After 4 months of group play, it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 384 songs remain. The top 128 have a bye to the next round; the remaining 256 songs will be split into 8 days of 32 songs each.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Monday, April 12th at 9:00AM Pacific
Previous Round Results:
|Aether
|Aether
|8
|7
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Castle of Illusions (Phantasmagoria)
|Mass Effect
|Liara’s World
|10
|7
|Professor Layton and the Curious Village
|Rising Tower
|Lumines II
|tiny piano
|6
|7
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Gravestone Struck by Lightning
|Shadow of the Colossus
|Commandment
|10
|5
|Mother 3
|16 Melodies
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Scherzo di Notte
|5
|12
|Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon
|The Final Decisive Battle
|Psychonauts
|The Meat Circus
|8
|6
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Cry For Me, Cry For You
|Opoona
|Concert Hall
|9
|6
|Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection
|Moon World Luna Mundus
|Sonic Rush
|Back 2 Back
|8
|8*
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Chill (Dr. Mario)
|Patapon 2
|Moudamepon’s Theme
|7
|6
|Opoona
|Ruins in the Wilderness
|Sigma Harmonics
|Gentle Timbre
|12
|2
|Radiata Stories
|OUTSIDERS
|Rhythm Heaven (DS)
|Munchy Monk Circus
|4
|8
|Rhythm Heaven (DS)
|Built to Scale 2
|Okami
|Exorcizing Evil
|13
|2
|Dissidia: Final Fantasy
|FFII Battle Scene 1
|Mega Man Battle Network 6
|Theme of Mega Man Battle Network 6
|10
|2
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Back to Our Friends
|Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume
|Delusional Extremities
|9
|7
|Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 2
|Alive
|Dissidia: Final Fantasy
|FFVIII Don’t Be Afraid (Battle Theme)
|5
|11
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
|Kakariko is Saved
|Castlevania Judgment
|Bloody Tears
|11
|6
|Jade Empire
|Dance of the Babbling Brook
One tie. Chill (Dr. Mario) will be advancing, despite the awesome samples of Back 2 Back.