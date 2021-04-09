Job Rants Thread – 4/9/2021 – Working From Home LVII: Auto-Pilot II: The Sequel

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

Yeah, still not a whole lot to say from me, this week. Things have been holding steady here with no major shake-ups either on the health, or employment fronts. My neck of the woods shows no major surges, and everyone I’ve encountered in the little I’ve gone out appears to be mask-compliant. (There are of course, the inevitable few outliers, but that’s everywhere)

In short: All is well; or, at least, as well as can be expected, in this strange and ever-shifting new paradigm in which we find ourselves. And that’s…Good? I suppose. Anyway. It’s not bad; and I’m fine with that. These past few years really have shifted the zero-point for a lot of basic standards, haven’t they? Does that count as a rant?

As ever, have safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: Having your head in the clouds isn’t bad, so long as you’re flying steady.

