According to the website Know Your Meme, the “Sir, This Is an Arby’s” meme originated in 2013, its earliest known use appearing on Twitter in 2011. However, Arby’s as a punchline appeared much earlier than this in popular culture, as anyone who watched The Simpsons back in the late nineties is well aware.

Have a Great Night Thread, Avocado!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...