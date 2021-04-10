The Weekend Politics Thread is Experiencing Weekend Politics Writer’s Block

As many of you are no doubt aware, yesterday Britain’s Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99. This is likely a story of great interest to many people in the world, but if I’m being totally honest, I’m not really one of those people. It was a story that dominated the news on Friday, and I don’t have much to say on the subject. But a lot of other people do have things to say! Here are some articles you can read if you just can’t enough of the Royal family:

Oh yes, there is also a thread devoted to Prince Philip here at the avocado:

Full disclosure: I didn’t read any of those articles.

Oh yeah! There’s also this whole thing about the House Ethics Committee launching an investigation into Matt Gaetz’s misconduct allegations:

Hey, there’s a long weekend ahead of us (or all too short, depending on what you do or don’t have planned), and other news stories could be out there lurking in the shadows. Let’s discuss them when they pop up! But let us do so in a respectful manner towards one another, because we’re not like some of those jerks out there. You know the ones I’m talking about.

