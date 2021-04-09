RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13: Episode 14 Discussion Thread

Hey kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13!

This week, the Top 4 queens write and record lyrics as they perform to the world premiere of RuPaul’s new song, “Lucky.” (Not to be confused with the hit song by Britney Spears.) Who will impress the judges and choreographer Jamal Sims? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details – challenge winners, lipsyncers, eliminated queens, and such – are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...