The Weekly Music Thread Puts on a Happy Face

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s Very Own Mr. Bad Example:

What are your favorite happy-sounding songs that are actually sad songs? (or vice versa)

There are loads of examples to choose from, but my go-to for this is “Hey Ya!” by Andre 3000, not least because my default mode is not paying close attention to lyrics so I was initially sucked in by it being uptempo and a lot of fun to dance to. But pay a little closer attention to the lyrics (besides the one that promotes a long-since debunked myth that shaking your Polaroid pictures would make them develop faster) and it’s some pretty bleak stuff about staying in a loveless marriage for the sake of the kids. But as Andre says in that very song: “Y’all don’t wanna hear me, you just wanna dance”.

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

