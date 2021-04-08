Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What show do you wish never existed?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, APRIL 8TH, 2021:

Bringing Up Bates Season Premiere (Up)

Chef Boot Camp Series Premiere (Food)

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay Season Premiere (Freeform)

Fire Masters Season Premiere (Cooking)

First To The Top Of The World (Discovery+)

GLAAD Media Award (Hulu)

Going Up Broke (Crackle)

No Activity Season Four Premiere (Paramount+)

Rebel Series Premiere (ABC)

Secrets In The Basement (LMN)

Story Of Kale: When Someone’s In Love (Netflix)

The Power (Shudder)

The Way Of The Househusband (Netflix)

FRIDAY, APRIL 9TH, 2021:

Doing The Most With Phoebe Robinson Series Premiere (Comedy Central)

Ed Gein: The Real Psycho (Discovery+)

Heaven Official’s Blessing (Netflix)

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? (Netflix)

Night In Paradise (Netflix)

Secrets In The Woods (LMN)

Them Series Premiere (Amazon)

Thunder Force (Netflix)

Two Distant Strangers (Netflix)

We Children From Bahnhof Zoo (Amazon)

Wynonna Earp Series Finale (Syfy)

SATURDAY, APRIL 10TH, 2021:

As Luck Would Have It (Hallmark)

Future People: The Family Of Donor 1114 (Discovery+)

Iyanla: Fix My Life Season Premiere (OWN)

Johnny Cash: Road To Redemption (Reelz)

Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (Lifetime)

Rifkin On Rifkin: Private Confessions Of A Serial Killer (Oxygen)

Willie Nelson: Highs And Lows (Reelz)

SUNDAY, APRIL 11TH, 2021:

A Love To Remember (Up)

Beware Of The Midwife (Lifetime)

Catching A Serial Killer-Bruce McArthur (Oxygen)

Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

Fear The Walking Dead Season Premiere (AMC)

Saints And Sinners Season Five Premiere (Bounce)

The Nevers Series Premiere (HBO)

The People Vs. The Klan (CNN)

Wild West Chronicles Series Premiere (INSP)

MONDAY, APRIL 12TH, 2021:

All American (The CW)

Keeping Faith Season Three Premiere (Acorn TV)

Mark Of A Killer Season Premiere (Oxygen)

Miz And Mrs. Season Premiere (USA)

New Gods: Nezha Reborn (Netflix)

Pray, Obey, Kill (HBO)

TUESDAY, APRIL 13TH, 2021:

Bannan Season Four Premiere (MHz Choice)

Big Sky (ABC)

Chopped: Martha Stewart (Food)

Mafiosa Season Five Premiere (MHz Choice)

Mighty Express Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

My Love: Six Stories Of True Love (Netflix)

Our Towns (HBO)

Prodigal Son (Fox)

Retro Tech Season Two Premiere (YouTube Originals)

The Resident (Fox)

Valpariaso (MHz Choice)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14TH, 2021:

Bargain Block Series Premiere (HGTV)

Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me! Series Premiere (Netflix)

Expedition X (Discovery)

Josh Gates Tonight (Discovery)

Law School (Netflix)

Living With A Serial Killer Series Premiere (Oxygen)

The Big Interview With Dan Rather Season Premiere (AXS TV)

The Circle Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

The Soul (Netflix)

Why Did You Kill Me? (Netflix)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...