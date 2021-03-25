The Weekly Music Thread Changes Its Signature

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s Very Own PachyPACHYLad:

See!? True to my word (though over 10 months and a new account later)

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

