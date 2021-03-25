Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What drama would you re-imagine into a sitcom? And vice-versa?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, MARCH 25TH, 2021:

Baketopia Series Premiere (HBO Max)Caught By A Wave (Netflix)

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Netflix)

For Real: The Story Of Reality TV (E!)

John Wayne Gacy: Devil In Disguise (Peacock)

Miracle Fishing: Kidnapped Abroad (Discovery+)

Nightwatch Season Premiere (A&E)

No Demo Reno Series Premiere (HGTV)

The Restaurant (Sundance Now)

The Runaway Bunny (HBO Max)

Secret Agent Control Agency (Netflix)

Superstore Series Finale (NBC)

Violation (Shudder)

FRIDAY, MARCH 26TH, 2021:

A Week Away (Netflix)Bad Trip (Netflix)Cocktails and Tall Tales with Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Ghost Adventures (Discovery+)

Inside Pixar (Disney+)

Into The Dark: Blood Moon (Hulu)

Invincible Series Premiere (Amazon)

La Templanza (The Vineyard) (Amazon)

Magic For Humans By Mago Pop (Netflix)

Nailed It! Double Trouble Series Premiere (Netflix)

Pagglait (Netflix)

Solar Opposites (Hulu)

The Irregulars Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Series Premiere (Disney +)

SATURDAY, MARCH 27TH, 2021:

All That Glitters (Lifetime)

Breakup Boot Camp (Hallmark)

52nd NAACP Image Awards (BET)

Green River Killer: Hunting The Monster (Reelz)

TINA (HBO)

SUNDAY, MARCH 28TH, 2021:

City On A Hill Season Two Premiere (Showtime)

Francesco (Discovery+)

Hidden Jewel (Lifetime)

Signs Of A Psychopath Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Spring Premiere (NBC)

MONDAY, MARCH 29TH, 2021:

Black Ink Crew: Confessions (VH1)Couples Retreat Season Premiere (VH1)

Hall Of Flame: Top 100 Roast Moments (Comedy Central)

Independent Lens: ‘Til Kingdom Come (PBS)

Magic For Humans: Spain Series Premiere (Netflix)

Race To The Center Of The Earth Series Premiere (NatGeo)

Running Wild With Bear Grylls Season Premiere (NatGeo)

The Brokenwood Mysteries (Acorn TV)

TUESDAY, MARCH 30TH, 2021:

All Around Champion Series Premiere (BYUtv)

American Cartel (Discovery+)

Glad You Asked (YouTube)

Octonauts And The Ring of Fire (Netflix)

Our OWN Easter (OWN)

People Presents: Harry & Meghan’s American Dream (The CW)

Pooch Perfect Series Premiere (ABC)

Russian Roulette (MHz Choice)

Supergirl Season Premiere (The CW)

The Last Cruise (HBO)

Unsellable Houses (HGTV)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31ST, 2021:

Back Season Two Premiere (IFC)

Extinction: The Facts (PBS)

Godzilla Vs. Kong (HBO Max)

Haunted: Latin America (Netflix)

K-Pop Evolution (YouTube)

Laundry Guy (Discovery+)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...