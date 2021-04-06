The Flash/Supergirl Live Chat 4/6/21

“The One With The Nineties“

Cisco and Chester travel back in time and get stuck in 1998, repeating the same day over and over again. The key to returning home is at Chester’s childhood home but he refuses to visit.

“A Few Good Women“

As the stakes with Lex are raised higher than ever before, Lena must decide how far she is willing to go to stop her brother. Meanwhile, Supergirl and the team are faced with a challenge unlike anything they’ve ever dealt with before and it brings Alex to her breaking point.

