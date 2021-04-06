Best Key & Peele Sketch Tournament – Quarter-Finals

Alright let’s see the results:

Round 2 Results Match 1: Substitute Teacher (33) vs. Black Republicans (8)

Match 2: Continental Breakfast (36) vs. LMFAO’s Non-Stop Party (6)

Match 3: Auction Block (20) vs. Text Message Confusion (18)

Match 4: A Cappella (22) vs. Clear History (12)

Match 5: Rap Albums Confessions (20) vs. Soul Food (11)

Match 6: East/West College Bowl (37) vs. Pussy on the Chainwax (4)

Match 7: Mr T. PSA (22) vs. Ray Parker Jr.’s Other Hits (10)

Match 8: McCringleberry’s Excessive Celebration (21) vs. Gremlins 2 Brainstorm (20)

Some sweet stats:

Sketch with most votes to be eliminated – Gremlins 2 Brainstorm (20), in a close fight with McCringleberry’s Excessive Celebration (21)

Biggest beatdown – East/West College Bowl (37) beat Pussy on the Chainwax (4) by a whopping 33 votes.

Voting will end 8th April 11PM EDT

