Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Apr. 6

Here are today’s contestants:

Chris, an attorney, is training for an ultra-marathon;

Erin, a middle school social studies teacher, sang onstage with Kenny Rogers; and

Brandon, a student, got along better with Burt Reynolds than Billy Crystal. Brandon is a one-day champ with winnings of $23,224.

Brandon turned in another strong performance, while Erin gained ground on DD2 to keep the game in play. Going into FJ it was Brandon with $18,600, Erin at $12,200 and Chris with $7,800.

DD1 – $1,000 – THE WORLD IN 1900 – Aug. 14 saw 19,000 international troops capture Beijing to quell the uprising of this secret society of “fighters” (Brandon won $1,400 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $2,000 – BEFORE AND BAFTA (back part of response is a BAFTA-winning film) – Zombies from an AMC drama stand on desks and moan, “O captain! My captain!” to Robin Williams (Erin won $4,000 from her total of $7,000 vs. $16,200 for Brandon. This was the last clue in a category that had seemed easy, so would have been a good double-up opportunity for Erin.)

DD3 – $800 – HAPPY TRAILS! – The Heritage Trail named for this man who’s had a few places honor him includes Berkeley Springs, W. V., which he surveyed (Chris lost $2,000 from his third-place score of $4,200 vs. $17,400 for Brandon.)

FJ – 20th CENTURY AMERICAN HISTORY – A biography of him: “In a sweltering, dimly lit cabin, its window shades closed…his first presidential decisions were made”

Brandon and Chris were correct on FJ, with Brandon adding $5,801 to win with $24,401 for a two-day total of $47,625.

Triple Stumper of the day: For a top-row clue, no one knew the word from the French for “cover” & “fire” that was originally the hour the fires in a town were to be extinguished is curfew.

Overpriced clue dept.: $2,000 in the “Z” category for knowing the “Viva!” Mexican revolutionary Zapata.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who were Boxers? DD2 – What is “The Walking Dead Poets Society? DD3 – Who was George Washington? FJ – Who was LBJ?

