Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

Today’s person of the day is Ellen Kempner, a musician

In the news

This Democratic Senator Could Keep the Equality Act From Passing

Anti-LGBTQ+ Groups Are Backing Voter Suppression Efforts

The project of the day is the Mass Effect Trilogy. While not the first series to feature LGBT+ characters, it was probably the biggest of its time to feature them prominently.

No optional topic today.

