Avocado April Madness: Round of 64

It’s here! Your champions have arrived and they are ready to BATTLE IT OUT. With your help, of course! As a reminder: Campaigning is actively encouraged, and vote-trading is absolutely cool. Do what you gotta do to make sure that your favorite character makes it to the end.

Here are our 64 lucky participants:

Comedy

Janet — The Good Place Raymond Holt — Brooklyn Nine-Nine Jackie Daytona — What We Do in the Shadows Mr. Peanutbutter — BoJack Horseman Louise Belcher — Bob’s Burgers Moira Rose — Schitt’s Creek Charlie Kelly — It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia NoHo Hank — Barry “Baby” Billy Freeman — The Righteous Gemstones Ted Lasso — Ted Lasso Bertie — Tuca & Bertie Sandra Kaluiokalani — Superstore Poison Ivy — Harley Quinn Fleabag — Fleabag Gretchen Cutler — You’re the Worst The Tick — The Tick

Drama

Kim Wexler — Better Call Saul Valery Legasov — Chernobyl Lorne Malvo — Fargo Beth Harmon — The Queen’s Gambit Bill Tench — Mindhunter Ruth Wilder — GLOW Johnny Lawrence — Cobra Kai Korey Wise — When They See Us John Brown — The Good Lord Bird Queen Elizabeth II — The Crown Tom Wambsgans — Succession Victor Salazar — Love, Victor Della Street — Perry Mason Villanelle — Killing Eve Eloise Bridgerton — Bridgerton Keith Mars — Veronica Mars

Youth

Scrooge McDuck — DuckTales Lapis Lazuli — Steven Universe Grover — Sesame Street Catra — She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Claudia Kishi — The Baby-Sitters Club Eda Clawthorne — The Owl House Ahsoka Tano — Star Wars: The Clone Wars Mirror Tulip — Infinity Train Kelsey Pokoley — Craig of the Creek Shaun — Shaun the Sheep Kipo Oak — Kipo & the Age of Wonderbeasts Cyborg — Teen Titans Go! Rapunzel — Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure Hilda — Hilda Lemony Snicket — A Series of Unfortunate Events Carmen Sandiego — Carmen Sandiego

And introducing your Sci-Fi/Fantasy champions…

Sci-Fi/Fantasy

The Vision — WandaVision Angela Abar — Watchmen Grogu — The Mandalorian Steve Harrington — Stranger Things Amos Burton — The Expanse Nadia Vulvokov — Russian Doll Summer Smith — Rick & Morty Sara Lance — Legends of Tomorrow Rita Farr — Doom Patrol Lyra Belacqua — His Dark Materials Phil Coulson — Agents of SHIELD Hippolyta Freeman — Lovecraft Country Crowley — Good Omens D’Vana Tendi — Lower Decks Mr. Nancy — American Gods The Doctor — Doctor Who

To my great sorrow, I didn’t have time to make character posters this time around. But you are all HIGHLY ENCOURAGED to dig up pictures, gifs, or even your own homemade posters of your favorite characters. Remember, the point of this tournament is to beg, barter, or steal as many votes as you possibly can. Campaign for your picks! Sway public opinion to your side! And if that fails, vote bribery is the way to go.

The Round of 64 will be open until 8 pm on Wednesday, April 8.

