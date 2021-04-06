TV

Avocado April Madness: Round of 64

It’s here! Your champions have arrived and they are ready to BATTLE IT OUT. With your help, of course! As a reminder: Campaigning is actively encouraged, and vote-trading is absolutely cool. Do what you gotta do to make sure that your favorite character makes it to the end.

Here are our 64 lucky participants:

Comedy

  1. Janet — The Good Place
  2. Raymond Holt — Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  3. Jackie Daytona — What We Do in the Shadows
  4. Mr. Peanutbutter — BoJack Horseman
  5. Louise Belcher — Bob’s Burgers
  6. Moira Rose — Schitt’s Creek
  7. Charlie Kelly — It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
  8. NoHo Hank — Barry
  9. “Baby” Billy Freeman — The Righteous Gemstones
  10. Ted Lasso — Ted Lasso
  11. Bertie — Tuca & Bertie
  12. Sandra Kaluiokalani — Superstore
  13. Poison Ivy — Harley Quinn
  14. Fleabag — Fleabag
  15. Gretchen Cutler — You’re the Worst
  16. The Tick — The Tick

Drama

  1. Kim Wexler — Better Call Saul
  2. Valery Legasov — Chernobyl
  3. Lorne Malvo — Fargo
  4. Beth Harmon — The Queen’s Gambit
  5. Bill Tench — Mindhunter
  6. Ruth Wilder — GLOW
  7. Johnny Lawrence — Cobra Kai
  8. Korey Wise — When They See Us
  9. John Brown — The Good Lord Bird
  10. Queen Elizabeth II — The Crown
  11. Tom Wambsgans — Succession
  12. Victor Salazar — Love, Victor
  13. Della Street — Perry Mason
  14. Villanelle — Killing Eve
  15. Eloise Bridgerton — Bridgerton
  16. Keith Mars — Veronica Mars

Youth

  1. Scrooge McDuck — DuckTales
  2. Lapis Lazuli — Steven Universe
  3. Grover — Sesame Street
  4. Catra — She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
  5. Claudia Kishi — The Baby-Sitters Club
  6. Eda Clawthorne — The Owl House
  7. Ahsoka Tano — Star Wars: The Clone Wars
  8. Mirror Tulip — Infinity Train
  9. Kelsey Pokoley — Craig of the Creek
  10. Shaun — Shaun the Sheep
  11. Kipo Oak — Kipo & the Age of Wonderbeasts
  12. Cyborg — Teen Titans Go!
  13. Rapunzel — Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure
  14. Hilda — Hilda
  15. Lemony Snicket — A Series of Unfortunate Events
  16. Carmen Sandiego — Carmen Sandiego

And introducing your Sci-Fi/Fantasy champions…

Sci-Fi/Fantasy

  1. The Vision — WandaVision
  2. Angela Abar — Watchmen
  3. Grogu — The Mandalorian
  4. Steve Harrington — Stranger Things
  5. Amos Burton — The Expanse
  6. Nadia Vulvokov — Russian Doll
  7. Summer Smith — Rick & Morty
  8. Sara Lance — Legends of Tomorrow
  9. Rita Farr — Doom Patrol
  10. Lyra Belacqua — His Dark Materials
  11. Phil Coulson — Agents of SHIELD
  12. Hippolyta Freeman — Lovecraft Country
  13. Crowley — Good Omens
  14. D’Vana Tendi — Lower Decks
  15. Mr. Nancy — American Gods
  16. The Doctor — Doctor Who

To my great sorrow, I didn’t have time to make character posters this time around. But you are all HIGHLY ENCOURAGED to dig up pictures, gifs, or even your own homemade posters of your favorite characters. Remember, the point of this tournament is to beg, barter, or steal as many votes as you possibly can. Campaign for your picks! Sway public opinion to your side! And if that fails, vote bribery is the way to go.

The Round of 64 will be open until 8 pm on Wednesday, April 8.