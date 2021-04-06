Avocado April Madness: Round of 64

It’s here! Your champions have arrived and they are ready to BATTLE IT OUT. With your help, of course! As a reminder: Campaigning is actively encouraged, and vote-trading is absolutely cool. Do what you gotta do to make sure that your favorite character makes it to the end.
Here are our 64 lucky participants:
Comedy
- Janet — The Good Place
- Raymond Holt — Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Jackie Daytona — What We Do in the Shadows
- Mr. Peanutbutter — BoJack Horseman
- Louise Belcher — Bob’s Burgers
- Moira Rose — Schitt’s Creek
- Charlie Kelly — It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
- NoHo Hank — Barry
- “Baby” Billy Freeman — The Righteous Gemstones
- Ted Lasso — Ted Lasso
- Bertie — Tuca & Bertie
- Sandra Kaluiokalani — Superstore
- Poison Ivy — Harley Quinn
- Fleabag — Fleabag
- Gretchen Cutler — You’re the Worst
- The Tick — The Tick
Drama
- Kim Wexler — Better Call Saul
- Valery Legasov — Chernobyl
- Lorne Malvo — Fargo
- Beth Harmon — The Queen’s Gambit
- Bill Tench — Mindhunter
- Ruth Wilder — GLOW
- Johnny Lawrence — Cobra Kai
- Korey Wise — When They See Us
- John Brown — The Good Lord Bird
- Queen Elizabeth II — The Crown
- Tom Wambsgans — Succession
- Victor Salazar — Love, Victor
- Della Street — Perry Mason
- Villanelle — Killing Eve
- Eloise Bridgerton — Bridgerton
- Keith Mars — Veronica Mars
Youth
- Scrooge McDuck — DuckTales
- Lapis Lazuli — Steven Universe
- Grover — Sesame Street
- Catra — She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
- Claudia Kishi — The Baby-Sitters Club
- Eda Clawthorne — The Owl House
- Ahsoka Tano — Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Mirror Tulip — Infinity Train
- Kelsey Pokoley — Craig of the Creek
- Shaun — Shaun the Sheep
- Kipo Oak — Kipo & the Age of Wonderbeasts
- Cyborg — Teen Titans Go!
- Rapunzel — Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure
- Hilda — Hilda
- Lemony Snicket — A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Carmen Sandiego — Carmen Sandiego
And introducing your Sci-Fi/Fantasy champions…
Sci-Fi/Fantasy
- The Vision — WandaVision
- Angela Abar — Watchmen
- Grogu — The Mandalorian
- Steve Harrington — Stranger Things
- Amos Burton — The Expanse
- Nadia Vulvokov — Russian Doll
- Summer Smith — Rick & Morty
- Sara Lance — Legends of Tomorrow
- Rita Farr — Doom Patrol
- Lyra Belacqua — His Dark Materials
- Phil Coulson — Agents of SHIELD
- Hippolyta Freeman — Lovecraft Country
- Crowley — Good Omens
- D’Vana Tendi — Lower Decks
- Mr. Nancy — American Gods
- The Doctor — Doctor Who
To my great sorrow, I didn’t have time to make character posters this time around. But you are all HIGHLY ENCOURAGED to dig up pictures, gifs, or even your own homemade posters of your favorite characters. Remember, the point of this tournament is to beg, barter, or steal as many votes as you possibly can. Campaign for your picks! Sway public opinion to your side! And if that fails, vote bribery is the way to go.
The Round of 64 will be open until 8 pm on Wednesday, April 8.