Avocado April Madness: Youth Character Prelims

Congratulations to the 16 Drama characters who triumphed over their fellows and will represent their shows in the tournament proper. They are:

Drama

Kim Wexler — Better Call Saul Valery Legasov — Chernobyl Lorne Malvo — Fargo Beth Harmon — The Queen’s Gambit Bill Tench — Mindhunter Ruth Wilder — GLOW Johnny Lawrence — Cobra Kai Korey Wise — When They See Us John Brown — The Good Lord Bird Queen Elizabeth II — The Crown Tom Wambsgans — Succession Victor Salazar — Love, Victor Della Street — Perry Mason Villanelle — Killing Eve Eloise Bridgerton — Bridgerton Keith Mars — Veronica Mars

The ties between Della Street and Perry Mason and Eloise Bridgerton and Lady Danbury were decided by coin flip. Also, I can’t believe I have to make a character poster for Queen Elizabeth II.

Today we’ll be deciding the champions for the sixteen shows in the Youth division, which are, as a reminder:

Youth

DuckTales Steven Universe Sesame Street She-Ra and the Princesses of Power The Baby-Sitter’s Club The Owl House Star Wars: The Clone Wars Infinity Train Craig of the Creek Shaun the Sheep Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Teen Titans Go! Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure Hilda A Series of Unfortunate Events Carmen Sandiego

Remember, only ONE CHARACTER from each of these shows will move on to participate in the bracket tournament. I’ll start you guys out with a list of main characters from each show (and major supporting characters, where it seems appropriate). If there’s a character you’re desperate to see missing from the list, you can nominate them, but remember: This is to try to eliminate late-nomination bias, and to give you guys time to get down to the real business of this tournament, which is: CAMPAIGNING. Vote-swapping between divisions is totally allowed; to see which shows are in the other divisions, check here: https://the-avocado.org/2021/04/02/avocado-april-madness-drama-character-prelims-2/

To avoid comment overload, today we will only be voting in the Youth division. The Sci-Fi/Fantasy division will happen tomorrow.

You went to all the trouble to get your favorite shows picked: Now don’t leave your favorite character’s fate up to chance! You have 24 hours to make your pitch, make your deals, and make the Avocado do your will.

Because only one character from each show will progress, you should only vote once in each show.

Youth character prelims will be open until 6 pm on Monday, April 5.

