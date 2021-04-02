Avocado April Madness: Comedy Character Prelims

The votes are in, and we have the 64 shows that will be sending a champion into the ring! Those shows are:
Drama
- Better Call Saul
- Chernobyl
- Fargo
- The Queen’s Gambit
- Mindhunter
- GLOW
- Cobra Kai
- When They See Us
- The Good Lord Bird
- The Crown
- Succession
- Love, Victor
- Perry Mason
- Killing Eve
- Bridgerton
- Veronica Mars
Comedy
- The Good Place
- Brooklyn 99
- What We Do in the Shadows
- Bojack Horseman
- Bob’s Burgers
- Schitt’s Creek
- It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
- Barry
- The Righteous Gemstones
- Ted Lasso
- Tuca and Bertie
- Superstore
- Harley Quinn
- Fleabag
- You’re the Worst
- The Tick
Youth
- DuckTales
- Steven Universe
- Sesame Street
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
- The Baby-Sitter’s Club
- The Owl House
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Infinity Train
- Craig of the Creek
- Shaun the Sheep
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
- Teen Titans Go!
- Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure
- Hilda
- A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Carmen Sandiego
Sci-Fi/Fantasy
- WandaVision
- Watchmen
- The Mandalorian
- Stranger Things
- The Expanse
- Russian Doll
- Rick and Morty
- Legends of Tomorrow
- Doom Patrol
- His Dark Materials
- Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD
- Lovecraft Country
- Good Omens
- Star Trek: Lower Decks
- American Gods
- Doctor Who (revival)
Now to pick the champions! Only ONE CHARACTER from each of these shows will move on to participate in the bracket tournament. I’ll start you guys out with a list of main characters from each show (and major supporting characters, where it seems appropriate). If there’s a character you’re desperate to see missing from the list, you can nominate them, but remember: This is to try to eliminate late-nomination bias, and to give you guys time to get down to the real business of this tournament, which is: CAMPAIGNING.
To avoid comment overload, today we will only be voting in the Comedy division.
Because only one character from each show will progress, you should only vote once in each show.
Drama prelims will be open until 5 pm, Saturday April 3.