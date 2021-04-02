Avocado April Madness: Comedy Character Prelims

The votes are in, and we have the 64 shows that will be sending a champion into the ring! Those shows are:

Drama

Better Call Saul

Chernobyl

Fargo

The Queen’s Gambit

Mindhunter

GLOW

Cobra Kai

When They See Us

The Good Lord Bird

The Crown

Succession

Love, Victor

Perry Mason

Killing Eve

Bridgerton

Veronica Mars

Comedy

The Good Place

Brooklyn 99

What We Do in the Shadows

Bojack Horseman

Bob’s Burgers

Schitt’s Creek

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Barry

The Righteous Gemstones

Ted Lasso

Tuca and Bertie

Superstore

Harley Quinn

Fleabag

You’re the Worst

The Tick

Youth

DuckTales

Steven Universe

Sesame Street

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

The Baby-Sitter’s Club

The Owl House

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Infinity Train

Craig of the Creek

Shaun the Sheep

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

Teen Titans Go!

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure

Hilda

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Carmen Sandiego

Sci-Fi/Fantasy

WandaVision

Watchmen

The Mandalorian

Stranger Things

The Expanse

Russian Doll

Rick and Morty

Legends of Tomorrow

Doom Patrol

His Dark Materials

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD

Lovecraft Country

Good Omens

Star Trek: Lower Decks

American Gods

Doctor Who (revival)

Now to pick the champions! Only ONE CHARACTER from each of these shows will move on to participate in the bracket tournament. I’ll start you guys out with a list of main characters from each show (and major supporting characters, where it seems appropriate). If there’s a character you’re desperate to see missing from the list, you can nominate them, but remember: This is to try to eliminate late-nomination bias, and to give you guys time to get down to the real business of this tournament, which is: CAMPAIGNING.

To avoid comment overload, today we will only be voting in the Comedy division.

Because only one character from each show will progress, you should only vote once in each show.

Drama prelims will be open until 5 pm, Saturday April 3.

