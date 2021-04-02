Werewolves 149: Friday the 13th Day Three!

Evening

The bonfire had gone out and all of the Campers had headed back to their respective cabins.

The Sex Positive Rifle Instructor was on duty that night and it was her job to make sure all of the cabins were battened down and the lights were out. She took a nip from her flask and teetered from one cabin to the next. At the very last cabin she noticed a Camper was missing.

“Gol darn it, Miko,” she slurred. “What have you gone and gotten your nosy self into” Taking another snort from her flask she stumbled off into the night.

Miko had a secret. A deep, dark, and hedonistic secret. They were an aficionado of toad hallucinogens and had learned that Camp Aroo Lake was ground zero for a particularly potent species. They clicked on their flashlight and immediately spotted one. With a panther-like stealth and quickness they pounced on it. Behind them they heard a twig snap.

chee chee chee ah ah ah

“Miko, you little rugrat, where are you and your perfectly acceptable gender identity?”

The Sex Positive Rifle Instructor stumbled further into the woods, sipped from her flask again, then tripped on a log and falling to the forest floor where a bear trap snapped painfully on her right arm.

“Halp! Halp! Is there anybody out there? A Counselor? Halp?”

No one heard, or if they did they were too busy to care.

THE SEX POSITIVE RIFLE INSTRUCTOR/JUDE HAS DIED. They were THE HEAD COUNSELOR

Miko twirled around losing there grip on both the flashlight and the toad. The last thing they saw was a pair of hedge clippers ramming into their eyes.

MIKO IIONO HAS DIED. They were A CAMPER.

chee chee chee ah ah ah

Morning

The Camp is quiet and still. After discovering the bodies everyone is a little jumpy. All activities have been canceled for the day. You seem to be on your own…

ROLES:

Head Counselor: Each Night will pick a Player to investigate. Returns as Camper/ Not a Camper.

Nurse: Each night will choose a Player to heal. Cannot choose themselves nor the same Player on consecutive Nights.

Alice: Each Night will select a Player to attack. If Mrs. Voorhees is selected then the game ends and Town wins. If a non-Mrs. Voorhees player is selected there is no effect .

Crazy Ralph: Each Night will select a Player to have a QT conversation with, via the Mod (me!), which will consist of three messages apiece. No names will be exchanged.

Jason: If targeted to die, whether through Day Kill or Party Hearty Counselors, Mrs. Voorhees will be activated. Jason won’t go to the Graveyard but instead will join Mrs. Voorhees in a private QT.

Mrs. Voorhees: Player is RNGed along with the rest of the Roles at the beginning of the game. If Jason dies they become an active SK and will join Jason in a private QT. Their kills will begin the following Day and will be RNGed between Day and Night kills. If they target and kill all three Party Hearty Counselors they win and the game ends.

Party Hearty Counselors: Three Counselors who will share a private QT and who, through their inattentiveness, kill a selected Player each Night. One Counselor will be The Lookout and will choose a Player each night to see if they have a Night Action.

Campers: Just there to have a fun Summer! And survive doing it…

PLAYERS:

1) Goat- Hogweed The Possum

2) jake- Fritzi Over In The Back

3) Louie- Still Alive ALICE

4) Cop on the Edge-ish- Ernest NURSE

5) Jude- Sex Positive Rifle Instructor HEAD COUNSELOR

6) April- Buddy

7) emm- Kitty Witless

8) Indy- Prof. Indy Newman

9) Narrowstrife- John Waters

10) Nate- Security Officer Nobody Cares

11) raven- Annie and Hallie

12) Ralph- Mariah Goddamn Carey

13) Wasp nee Marlowe- Counselor Prequel Memes JASON

14) Side Character- Tulip Olsen

15) Dicentra- Elvira

16) sic- Pastor Jake J-Dawg Jackson

17) Grumos nee Beelzebot- Rin Shima

18) Lamb- Miko Iino CAMPER

19) Video- Eustace Panamax, aka Dr. Fish

20) Lindsay- 10 Year Old Linds

21) Hayes, the Final Person!- Brooklynn

Backups:

RULES:

–Required at least three comments per Day or potential Mod Kill.

-No editing of posts without permission.

-No quoting from QTs without permission.

-Ties at Twilight will be RNGed.

-Attack Players, not ideas. Wait, no, the other way around!

TWILIGHT WILL BE ON SATURDAY, APRIL 3rd, AT 5PM PST/ 7PM CST

