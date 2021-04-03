Congratulations to the 16 comedy characters who have survived to represent their shows in the bracket tournament! They are:

Comedy

Janet — The Good Place Raymond Holt — Brooklyn Nine-Nine Jackie Daytona — What We Do in the Shadows Mr. Peanutbutter — BoJack Horseman Louise Belcher — Bob’s Burgers Moira Rose — Schitt’s Creek Charlie Kelly — It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia NoHo Hank — Barry “Baby” Billy Freeman — The Righteous Gemstones Ted Lasso — Ted Lasso Bertie — Tuca & Bertie Sandra Kaluiokalani — Superstore Poison Ivy — Harley Quinn Fleabag — Fleabag Gretchen Cutler — You’re the Worst The Tick — The Tick

The three-way tie for Superstore was decided at random.

Today we’ll be deciding the champions for the sixteen shows in the Drama division, which are, as a reminder:

Drama

Better Call Saul Chernobyl Fargo The Queen’s Gambit Mindhunter GLOW Cobra Kai When They See Us The Good Lord Bird The Crown Succession Love, Victor Perry Mason Killing Eve Bridgerton Veronica Mars

Remember, only ONE CHARACTER from each of these shows will move on to participate in the bracket tournament. I’ll start you guys out with a list of main characters from each show (and major supporting characters, where it seems appropriate). If there’s a character you’re desperate to see missing from the list, you can nominate them, but remember: This is to try to eliminate late-nomination bias, and to give you guys time to get down to the real business of this tournament, which is: CAMPAIGNING. Vote-swapping between divisions is totally allowed; to see which shows are in the other divisions, check here: https://the-avocado.org/2021/04/02/avocado-april-madness-drama-character-prelims-2/

To avoid comment overload, today we will only be voting in the Drama division. The Youth and Sci-Fi/Fantasy divisions will come over the next two days.

You went to all the trouble to get your favorite shows picked: Now don’t leave your favorite character’s fate up to chance! You have 24 hours to make your pitch, make your deals, and make the Avocado do your will.

Because only one character from each show will progress, you should only vote once in each show.

Comedy character prelims will be open until 5 pm on Sunday, April 4.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...