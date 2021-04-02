The Night Thread Likes to Bop

How was your Good Fryday, everyone? Hope you’re not too tuckered out, as it’s time to put on your dancing shoes and enjoy some swell tunes!

This film is of an episode of Seventeen, WOI-TV’s teen dance program. The show features central Iowa teenagers rock and roll dancing to tunes of the day, a bubble gum blowing contest, lucky table contest, as well as an announcement of Clay Stapleton’s being named head football coach at Iowa State College.

Hosts: Dick Green, Ron Scott, Liz Dwight, Betty Lou McVeigh

Air date: February 1, 1958

WOI-TV Channel 5 Original Date: 2/1/58

Original Avocado WordPress Date: April 1, 2021

Original Creator: ISU Films

Original Format:16MM 24 FPS

Original Digital Format: 2K



