The Infrastructure Weekend Politics Thread is Building Up to Something

On Wednesday, President Biden unveiled a $2 trillion dollar infrastructure proposal. After years of rumors, Infrastructure Week may finally be here! But $2 trillion kind of sounds like a hefty price tag. Are our roads really that bad?

According to infrastructurereportcard.org, 43% of America’s roads are in poor or mediocre condition. They grade America’s overall infrastructure a C-. In other words, there might be some room for improvement there. Now, know Republicans and Democrats have their differences, but surely we can all agree we like access to clean drinking water and that it’s better when our bridges aren’t collapsing on us, right?

“I’m going to fight them every step of the way, because I think this is the wrong prescription for America,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell vowed. McConnell’s real objection to the bill, of course, has nothing to do with any prescription for America and everything to do with how Biden’s proposed to pay for it by raising corporate tax increases.

In related news, I got my stimulus money today! How’s that related, you ask? Well, it’s not really, but it serves as a nice reminder that Biden and the Democrats don’t need Mitch McConnell or any other Republican’s support to get things done.

Be good to one another and have a wonderful weekend!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...