Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Apr. 2

Introducing today’s contestants:

Stephanie, an oncology nurse, is good at sticking needles;

Mary, a bookseller & poet, spends Halloween talking to people in a cemetery; and

Scott, a writer, had issues with killing a mosquito. Scott is a one-day champ with winnings of $17,199.

Scott found DD3 very late in DJ to extend his advantage going into FJ with $20,000 vs. $14,800 for Mary and $5,300 for Stephanie.

DD1 – $1,000 – LET’S MAKE A PACT – A 1291 pact between 3 cantons is considered to be this European nation’s founding document (Stephanie lost $1,500 from her score of $3,000.)

DD2 – $2,000 – SCIENCE “N” MEDICINE – Repeat kidney stones probably call for a visit to this type of kidney doctor (Mary won $2,000 from her total of $7,200 vs. $10,600 for Scott.)

DD3 – $1,200 – TRIPLE RHYME TIME – The deceased, incredible Ms. Hepburn (Scott won $5,000 from his score of $15,000 vs. $13,200 for Mary.)

FJ – EPONYMOUS LANDMARKS – In 1960 the ashes of this aviator were spread over the Venezuela natural wonder he famously sighted decades earlier

Everyone was correct on FJ. Scott added $9,601 to win with $29,601 for a two-day total of $46,800.

Clue selection strategy: With DD3 left on the board and only one category remaining with non-$400 clues, Scott’s opponents selected from the top row three straight times. When Scott got control, he immediately went to the middle row and found DD3, helping him secure the win.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the 8-letter military title given to a priest or rabbi is chaplain.

Up next week as guest host: Aaron Rodgers.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Switzerland? DD2 – What is a nephrologist? DD3 – What is late great Kate? FJ – Who was Angel?

