April TV Preview – Streaming (Surprise! It’s A Mark Wahlberg Reality Show)

Apple TV+

Mosquito Coast

Adapted from the best selling novel, The Mosquito Coast is a gripping adventure and layered character drama following the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox, who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the US government.

Starring: Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, Gabriel Bateman, Kimberly Elise

Premieres April 30th

Amazon

Them

Them is a limited anthology series that explores terror in America. The 1950s set first season centers on a Black family who moves from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during the period known as The Great Migration. The family’s idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces, next-door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.

Starring: Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Alison Pill, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Melody Hurd, Ryan Kwanten.

Premieres April 9th

Disney+

Big Shot

After getting ousted from the NCAA, a men’s basketball coach is given a chance for redemption with a coaching position at an elite private high school. He soon learns that the teenage players require empathy and vulnerability — foreign concepts for the stoic Coach Marvyn Korn. By learning how to connect with his players, Marvyn starts to grow into the person he’s always hoped to be. The girls learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their footing both on and off the court.

Starring: John Stamos, Jessalyn Gilsig, Richard Robichaux, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique Green, Tisha Custodio, Cricket Wampler, Yvette Nicole Brown

Premieres April 16th

Secrets of the Whales

Secrets of the Whales, from National Geographic, plunges viewers deep within the epicenter of whale culture to experience the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures of five different whale species: orcas, humpbacks, belugas, narwhals and sperm whales. Filmed over three years in 24 locations, throughout this epic journey, we learn that whales are far more complex and more like us than ever imagined.

Premieres April 22nd

HBO Max

Made For Love

Based on the novel by Alissa Nutting, the comedy series is a darkly absurd and cynically poignant story of love and divorce following Hazel Green, a thirty-something woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to Byron Gogol, a controlling tech billionaire. Soon she discovers that her husband has implanted a monitoring device – the Made for Love chip – in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her, and know her “emotional data” as she tries to regain her independence. Through the chip, Byron’s able to watch Hazel’s every move as she flees to her desert hometown to take refuge with her aging widower father Herbert and his synthetic partner, Diane.

Starring: Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen, Ray Romano, Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni, Augusto Aguilera, Caleb Foote

Premieres April 1st

Wahl Street

The 6-episode documentary series offers fans a glimpse into global star Mark Wahlberg’s life as he juggles the demands of a rigorous film schedule coupled with an ever-growing network of diverse businesses including his clothing line, Municipal; his gym studio, F45; restaurant chain Wahlburgers and his production company, Unrealistic Ideas. Along the way, viewers will learn powerful business and life lessons as he navigates the numerous challenges of a global pandemic, all while trying to maintain and expand his vast portfolio. Wahl Street will also introduce the cast of colorful characters that make up Wahlberg’s real-life entourage.

Premieres April 15th

Quick Thoughts: I had this post all written and then HBO Max dropped reality business Entourage into the ether. Didn’t we learn all we needed to know from that weird schedule?

Hulu

Sasquatch

While visiting a pot farm in Northern California in 1993, investigative journalist David Holthouse heard a story that still haunts him: On a nearby farm three men were torn limb from limb in a savage Bigfoot attack. Sasquatch follows David as he revisits the Redwoods 25 years later, in search of any evidence that might lead to the truth of what happened that night. As he pulls at the threads of this story he’ll be taken down a path that’s far more terrifying than anyone would have imagined.

Premieres April 20th

Peacock

Rutherford Falls

Rutherford Falls is a comedy about two lifelong best friends, Nathan Rutherford and Reagan Wells, who find themselves at a crossroads – quite literally – when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wakeup call.

Starring: Ed Helms, Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh, Dustin Milligan

Quick Thoughts: The trailer’s focus on Ed Helms’ character’s desire to save the weird statue of his ancestor made me side-eye this a little bit. But this is created by Helms, Mike Schur and Sierra Ornelas, who wrote for Brooklyn 99. The three of them have a pretty solid track record and half the Rutherford Falls writers room are Indigenous. I am cautiously excited.

Premieres April 22nd

Paramount+

The Challenge: All-Stars

The brand-new limited series features 22 of the boldest and fiercest Challenge All Stars from the original Real World and Road Rules, returning for a chance at the ultimate competition as they vie for their shot at the $500,000 grand prize.

Starring: Ace Amerson, Alton Williams, Aneesa Ferreira, Arissa Hill, Beth Stolarczyk, Darrell Taylor, Derrick Kosinski, Eric “Big Easy” Banks, Jemmye Carroll, Jisela Delgado, Jonna Mannion, Katie Cooley, KellyAnne Judd , Kendal Sheppard, Laterrian Wallace, Mark Long, Nehemiah Clark, Ruthie Alcaide, Syrus Yarbrough, Teck Holmes, Trishelle Cannatella, Yes Duffy

Premieres April 1st

AMC+

Spy City

An English spy is sent to Berlin in 1961 to sift out a traitor in the UK Embassy or among the Allies, shortly before the construction of the Berlin Wall. The city, declared by Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev as “the most dangerous place on earth,” is teeming with spies and double agents, and one wrong move could trigger the threat of nuclear war as American, British and French troops in West Berlin remain separated from their Soviet and East German counterparts by nothing more than an imaginary line.

Starring: Dominic Cooper, Leonie Benesch, Johanna Wokalek, Romane Portail, Brian Caspe, Adrian Lukis, Rupert Vansittart

Netflix

Worn Stories

Worn Stories opens the closets of a diverse group of people to reveal a treasure-trove of tales about the meaning behind articles of clothing. Be it a pair of boots symbolizing survival, a dress that’s come to stand for recovery, or a uniform that reaffirms an identity, the series illuminates the lives of the wearers through stories about cherished articles of clothing. By turns funny, tragic, poignant, and celebratory, each episode is organized by theme and features a mix of interviews from cultural figures and talented storytellers. Animated sequences and archival footage help bring these touching yarns to life.

Premieres April 1st

The Serpent

Posing as a gem dealer, Charles Sobhraj and his girlfriend Marie-Andrée Leclerc travelled across Thailand, Nepal and India in 1975 and 1976, carrying out a spree of crimes on the Asian ‘Hippie Trail,’ becoming the chief suspects in a series of murders of young Western travellers. When Herman Knippenberg, a junior diplomat at the Dutch Embassy in Bangkok, unwittingly walks into this intricate web of crime, he – with the help of his spouse Angela, police around the world and witnesses of Sobhraj’s devious manipulation — sets off an extraordinary chain of events that will see Sobhraj become Interpol’s most wanted man, with arrest warrants in multiple continents.

Starring: Tahar Rahim, Jenna Coleman, Billy Howle, Ellie Bamber, Amesh Edireweera, Tim McInnerny

Premieres April 2nd

The Wedding Coach

Bridesmaids and in-laws and mason jars, oh my! Weddings are a beautiful cause for celebration, but despite what the bridal magazines say, planning one is far from a party. After barely making it down the aisle of her own wedding, comedian Jamie Lee is on a hilarious, heartwarming mission to help couples survive the stressful, and sometimes ridiculous, expectations of “Big Bridal.” With a different comedian “plus one” by her side each episode, Jamie intervenes before and on the wedding day, serving up her refreshing, real-talk perspective on the Bridal Industry, squashing the couple’s drama to help them focus on the big picture.

Premieres April 7th

This is a Robbery

It was the biggest art heist in history: Over St. Patrick’s Day weekend in 1990, legendary works by Rembrandt, Vermeer and others worth over half a billion dollars today were stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. This four-part documentary series from director Colin Barnicle covers the leads, dead ends, lucky breaks and speculations that characterized the investigation of this still unsolved mystery.

Quick Thoughts: Everything I know about this comes from Drunk History and I look forward to learning more about the story…though Isabella Stewart Gardner will always look like June Diane Raphael in my head.

Premieres April 7th

Zero

The story of a shy boy with an extraordinary superpower: becoming invisible. Not a superhero, but a modern hero who learns about his powers when the Barrio, the district of the Milan suburb from which he wanted to escape, is in danger. Zero will have to wear the uncomfortable clothes of a hero, despite himself and, in his adventure, he will discover the friendship of Sharif, Inno, Momo and Sara, and perhaps even love.

Starring: Giuseppe Dave Seke, Haroun Fall, Madior Fall, Richard Dylan Magon, Daniela Scattolin

Premieres April 21st

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me

Brian Dixon, successful business owner and bachelor, just became a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha. Determined to be the best father he can be, Brian’s going to need all the help he can get from his dad and sister — and Sasha’s going to need all the help she can get learning how to deal with her new, lovingly chaotic.

Starring: Jaime Foxx, Kyle-Drew, David Alan Grier, Porscha Coleman

Premieres April 23rd

Shadow and Bone

Based on Leigh Bardugo’s worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.

Starring: Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Ben Barnes, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young

Premieres April 23rd

Sexify

Budding software developer Natalia knows a lot about programming, and very little about sex. With her friends Monika and Paulina, she embarks on a quest to better understand the mysteries of the female orgasm, build an app that will win an inter-university competition and maybe, just maybe, serve the needs of her peers.

Starring: Aleksandra Skraba, Maria Sobocińska, Sandra Drzymalska

Premieres April 28th

Yasuke

In a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic, the greatest ronin never known, Yasuke, struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the center of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords. The story of Yasuke, the first African samurai who actually served the legendary Oda Nobunaga, will be released to the world.

Starring: Lakeith Stanfield

Premieres April 29th

