Weekly Games Thread #2 Isn’t Foolin’

Happy Thursday, folks! What games are you playing and what do you think of them? As a bonus prompt, what are your favorite or least favorite game-related April Fools Day gags?
Be sure to check in tomorrow on The Avocado for my interview with Paradise Killer developer Kaizen Game Works! That article will go live at 9:00 AM EST but hopefully the conversation will keep rolling throughout the day.
