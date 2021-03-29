AVoCADo GamesCast #75: Hungry Moms

Hey folks! We recorded this one back in January, but it’s finally here now for your listening pleasure. In this episode, I sit down with Bresson, Ben, our editor The Kappa, and podcast newcomer HobbesMk2 to discuss some not-so-wacky and very wacky gaming scenarios, ranging from games we play on rainy days to games we’d play if we won the lottery.

Timestamps:

0:15 – Introduction

3:20 – What We’ve Been Playing

35:00 – Rainy Day Games

42:30 – Happy Games

59:55 – Autumn Games

1:10:45 – The First Game You Play After Winning the Lottery

1:17:05 – Doritos and Dew Games

1:21:30 – Games You Play in Front of Your Mom

1:27:40 – Egyptian Burial Games

1:36:45 – “Potato” Games

1:39:25 – Games You Stream from Orbit

1:57:10 – Conclusion

