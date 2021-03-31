Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: In honor of the world’s worst holiday, what are some of your favorite examples of literary trickery? Authors who withheld important information, used stylistic tricks, narrator shenanigans – anything you can think of.

When talking about unreliable narrators on the All About Agatha podcast, Tana French said unreliable narrators go the heart of what the arts are for. When we’re within their skewed perspective, that’s the closest we are to being intimately within someone else; it’s a pure form of someone else’s world. That was something I’d never thought of with unreliable narrators, and it got me thinking of them in a new light.

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Images related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

4/7: when good gimmicks go bad

4/14: waiting is the hardest part – author and publisher delays

4/21: celebrities who write

4/28: better read at a different age (h/t to Pliny the Millennial)

5/5: world lit every 80 days

5/12: innovators – fiction and non-fiction that transformed the possibilities of the form

5/19: authors whose books you’ll read, no matter what

5/26: knowing culture or history to understand a book’s references (h/t Mongo Only Pawn)

6/2: the dream cast for an adaptation (h/t Antononymous)

6/9: read in order to avoid spoilers (h/t MisterSplendiferous)

6/16: the definition of insanity

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

