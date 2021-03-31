The Wednesday Politics Thread Refuses To Be Suppressed

On March 26, 2021, a gaggle of white supremacists gathered under the portrait of Callaway Plantation, a once slave plantation in Wilkes County, GA, to sign the new voter suppression bill, SB202, specifically targeting Georgia’s BIPOC voters.

Jim Crow pic.twitter.com/W2zYLLpvUP — Be A King (@BerniceKing) March 26, 2021

The bill was approved at tremendous speed by Republicans in the Georgia Senate where they hold 60% of the seats. After cancelling over 1.4 million voter registrations, shutting down 214 polling places, and hiding electronic voting booths to discourage voters in order to win the 2018 Georgia governor elections, Brian Kemp, with much glee under the portrait of a known slave plantation, signed the SB202 bill that would empower state officials to bluntly takeover local election boards, limit use of ballot drop boxes, require voter identification for absentee ballots, and make it a crime for anyone giving water or food to voters waiting in line. Faced with their failures to keep Georgia bloody red after the 2020 General Elections and the Senate runoffs, Republicans have quit all guise of mediocre decency and have now opted for shameless and blunt voter suppression.

I purposely italicized would because would does not mean it could. SB202 is already being challenged by a strong coalition of lawyers and organizations reputed for strategically and precisely destroying the previous administration’s every attempt to topple the Democratic vote.

To get the latest updates on the lawsuit and other voting news, sign up for our weekly newsletter here👇https://t.co/Qkt0TL43n2 — Democracy Docket (@DemocracyDocket) March 29, 2021

And while SB202 is being challenged in the courts, what is needed to halt any further attempts to mimic such bills is Federal action specifically tailored to protect and expand Voting Rights. Enter House Democrats’ H.R. 1 – For the People Act of 2021.

BREAKING: House Dems just passed the most important democracy reform bill since the 1965 Voting Rights Act!#HR1 enacts sweeping new voting protections, bans congressional gerrymandering, & adopts public campaign financing. See the major provisions here: https://t.co/a2nIWn7ETf pic.twitter.com/OWcDcKnJlA — Stephen Wolf (@PoliticsWolf) March 4, 2021

The For the People Act of 2021 is staggeringly uplifting with its reach and reform of Voting Rights. Not only does it undo the harm done by the previous gutting of the Voting Rights Act, but it also curtails any state and local attempts to make voting inaccessible, or inventing new hurdles for Black Communities and Communities of Color in order to discourage their vote. It has already passed the House of Representatives and headed to the Senate for a vote; the first hearing for the Senate’s version of H.R. 1 was held on March 24, 2021.

The only thing standing in its way is the filibuster. There is talk to do away with it fully and to suffer the consequences if Republicans take back the Senate, and there are also other options on the table meant to handicap it significantly instead. We are however at the point where either you sway enough Republican Senators to vote for the bill, or you take away the filibuster’s power. But this, however, does not mean that you should attack the Party fighting to expand Voting Rights. This does not mean that you should fall prey to Outrage Merchants shifting the full weight of responsibility for Republicans’ White Supremacy on Democrats’ shoulders.

that walk back to the mic 🔥 watch this ⬇️ #gapol



"Folks keep asking what we are going to do about the filibuster. I think they ought to ask my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, what are they going to do about voting rights? Why won't they stand up for voting rights?" pic.twitter.com/YNInaQAcOA — Lauren Passalacqua (@laurenvpass) March 26, 2021

And make no mistake, for far too many are still sadly gullible to such tricks because they are perpetuated by and for Privilege with the ever-present objective and overreacting reach to protect, preserve, and expand its own privilege.

Admit it, you want to see Trump ragetweeting through this — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) March 12, 2021

I cannot express how much such yearning for a conman’s cruelty is heartbreaking to me. In case you too have forgotten, that threatening presence on Twitter was a constant nightmare for Women, BIPOC, and LGBTQA+ communities; it represented harm, genocide, lies, pettiness, racism, misogyny, xenophobia, white male grievances, and it represented an elite billionaire breaking every rule and making a mockery out of them. Perpetuating the belief that he is more powerful and beyond the mere reach of decency despite all the hatred he stoked, all the disinformation he amplified with his very Twitter account, Privilege has sadly forgotten that conman’s intentional horrors because Privilege was the least affected by it, and the first to quickly recover from it.

So please never forget the ever-present threat of Privilege’s short memory that refuses to process and fully acknowledge the cruelty of white supremacy; never forget to always put first and seek to protect the most marginalized among us. Have a great Wednesday!

