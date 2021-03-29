Music

Albums By The Year: 1970

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

Let’s give it up once again for yet another stellar year from the 70s. Next week we’ll recap our overall favorites from the decade, then after that we’ll begin moving through the 60s! Interesting times, probably. List 1970 favorites below:

1970

Joni Mitchell – Ladies Of The Canyon

Miles Davis – B-tches Brew

The Stooges – Fun House

Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath

Black Sabbath – Paranoid

Pink Floyd – Atom Heart Mother

Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin III

The MC5 – Back In The USA

Neil Young – After The Gold Rush

The Beatles – Let It Be

John Lennon – Plastic Ono Band

Yes – Time And A Word

Syd Barrett – The Madcap Laughs

George Harrison – All Things Must Pass

Creedence Clearwater Revival – Cosmo’s Factory

Curtis Mayfield – Curtis

Deep Purple – In Rock

Santana – Abraxas

The Kinks – Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround (Part One)

The Velvet Underground – Loaded

Funkadelic – Funkadelic

Funkadelic – Free Your Mind… And Your Ass Will Follow

The Doors – Morrison Hotel

King Crimson – Lizard

Emerson, Lake & Palmer – Emerson, Lake & Palmer

