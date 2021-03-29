Albums By The Year: 1970

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

Let’s give it up once again for yet another stellar year from the 70s. Next week we’ll recap our overall favorites from the decade, then after that we’ll begin moving through the 60s! Interesting times, probably. List 1970 favorites below:

1970 Joni Mitchell – Ladies Of The Canyon Miles Davis – B-tches Brew The Stooges – Fun House Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath Black Sabbath – Paranoid Pink Floyd – Atom Heart Mother Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin III The MC5 – Back In The USA Neil Young – After The Gold Rush The Beatles – Let It Be John Lennon – Plastic Ono Band Yes – Time And A Word Syd Barrett – The Madcap Laughs George Harrison – All Things Must Pass Creedence Clearwater Revival – Cosmo’s Factory Curtis Mayfield – Curtis Deep Purple – In Rock Santana – Abraxas The Kinks – Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround (Part One) The Velvet Underground – Loaded Funkadelic – Funkadelic Funkadelic – Free Your Mind… And Your Ass Will Follow The Doors – Morrison Hotel King Crimson – Lizard Emerson, Lake & Palmer – Emerson, Lake & Palmer [collapse]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...