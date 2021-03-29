Albums By The Year: 1970

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
Let’s give it up once again for yet another stellar year from the 70s. Next week we’ll recap our overall favorites from the decade, then after that we’ll begin moving through the 60s! Interesting times, probably. List 1970 favorites below:
Joni Mitchell – Ladies Of The Canyon
Miles Davis – B-tches Brew
The Stooges – Fun House
Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath – Paranoid
Pink Floyd – Atom Heart Mother
Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin III
The MC5 – Back In The USA
Neil Young – After The Gold Rush
The Beatles – Let It Be
John Lennon – Plastic Ono Band
Yes – Time And A Word
Syd Barrett – The Madcap Laughs
George Harrison – All Things Must Pass
Creedence Clearwater Revival – Cosmo’s Factory
Curtis Mayfield – Curtis
Deep Purple – In Rock
Santana – Abraxas
The Kinks – Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround (Part One)
The Velvet Underground – Loaded
Funkadelic – Funkadelic
Funkadelic – Free Your Mind… And Your Ass Will Follow
The Doors – Morrison Hotel
King Crimson – Lizard
Emerson, Lake & Palmer – Emerson, Lake & Palmer