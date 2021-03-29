The Ambassador Trentino Day Thread (March 29, 2021)

Is Duck Soup your favourite Marx Brothers film, and if not, why not? Ah go on, it is and you know it!

The foil to Groucho’s Rufus T. Firefly was dickish Sylvanian ambassador Trentino, (originally named Ambassador Frankenstein of Amnesia) was played by the prolific actor and MGM contract player Louis Calhern. Calhern’s credits span several decades and dozens of roles, including parts in Alfred Hitchcock’s Notorious in 1946, and John Huston’s Asphalt Jungle in 1950.

Born Carl Henry Vogt in New York in 1895, he changed his name during the World War I due to it’s Germanic origins in order to better land acting roles. “Louis” he claimed from the city he lived in as a youth, and “Calhern” was a rearrangement of the letters in his first and second names. He was married four times and sadly his life was marred by alcoholism, which led to his death in 1956.

Have a superb day and take care, everybody!

