Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 56

Group 54 & 55 Results
Group 54:
|70.00%
|Professor Layton and the Unwound Future
|The Unwound Future/The Lost Future
|60.00%
|Wild Arms 5
|A Boy Meets a Girl and ARMS
|50.00%
|Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica
|EXEC_over.METHOD_SUBLIMATION/.~omness chs ciel sos infel
|50.00%
|Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box
|Theme of Diabolical Box
|50.00%
|Sigma Harmonics
|Showing Heart- “Dance of Cornered Rat”
|45.00%
|Ys: The Oath in Felghana
|The Boy Who Had Wings
|40.00%
|DJMax Trilogy
|I Want You (Lin-G)
|40.00%
|Radiata Stories
|Magical World
|40.00%
|Persona 3
|Burn My Dread -Last Battle-
|35.00%
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Masquerade of Lies
|35.00%
|Patapon 2
|Moudamepon’s Theme Remix
|35.00%
|Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)
|Soleanna Forest
|30.00%
|Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 2
|Inherent will
|30.00%
|The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
|Tavern on the End of World
|30.00%
|Super Paper Mario
|Dimentio, Charming Magician
|30.00%
|Mass Effect
|The Alien Queen
|25.00%
|skate.
|Addison Faceplant
|25.00%
|Tomb Raider: Legend
|Nepal 1
|25.00%
|428 Shibuya Scramble
|Tama
|20.00%
|The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Crossbow Training
|Title Theme
|20.00%
|Mario Kart DS
|DK Pass
|20.00%
|Dwarf Fortress
|Theme
|10.00%
|LocoRoco
|Tajya Natata (Blue’s Theme)
|10.00%
|BioShock
|Rapture Daily News
Professor Layton hasn’t been doing all that well in the tournament, so it’s a welcome surprise that “The Unwound Future/The Lost Future” is holding so strong at 70%. That’s top 10!
Group 55:
|57.14%
|Wild Arms 5
|Justice to Believe
|47.62%
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Dreamy and Boisterous Holy Land
|42.86%
|Shadow of the Colossus
|Counterattack
|42.86%
|Opoona
|Hotel Moon Forest
|42.86%
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Chill (Dr. Mario)
|42.86%
|Granado Espada
|Purple Snow
|42.86%
|Trails in the Sky SC
|The Merciless Savior
|38.10%
|The World Ends With You
|Hybrid
|38.10%
|Mega Man ZX
|Misty Rain (imprisonment facility)
|33.33%
|FFXI: Wings of the Goddess
|The Cosmic Wheel
|33.33%
|Lumines II
|Circles
|33.33%
|Valkyria Chronicles
|The Field
|33.33%
|Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia
|Singing Hill – Harmonics EOLIA –
|28.57%
|Rhythm Heaven (DS)
|Remix 3
|28.57%
|Mother 3
|A Certain Someone’s Memory
|28.57%
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Byte Bashing
|23.81%
|Baten Kaitos Origins
|A Chance Meeting
|23.81%
|Aether
|Conclude
|23.81%
|BioShock
|Empty Houses
|23.81%
|Viva Piñata
|Night 1
|19.05%
|Professor Layton and the Unwound Future
|Puzzles Reinvented 2
|19.05%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Course Select
|19.05%
|Fire Emblem Path of Radiance
|To Challenge Ashnard
|9.52%
|Phantom Dust
|Sunset Refinery
The days of plentiful Wild Arms tracks are already over, but it’s nice to see some holdouts representing well.
Current Bubble: 41.67%
Projected Final Bubble: 41.67%
With more-or-less 1 and a half groups to go, we’ve reached the point where the current bubble is the same as the projected one. I feel pretty confident that most if not all songs on the 41.67 line will get to the playoffs one way or another, but lower than that gets real dicey. (And if your favorite 41.67 finds itself on the wrong side of the line today, don’t sweat it! The final order isn’t rng’d until after the last round sets)
