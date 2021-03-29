Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 56

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 54 & 55 Results

Spoiler Group 54: 70.00% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future The Unwound Future/The Lost Future 60.00% Wild Arms 5 A Boy Meets a Girl and ARMS 50.00% Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica EXEC_over.METHOD_SUBLIMATION/.~omness chs ciel sos infel 50.00% Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box Theme of Diabolical Box 50.00% Sigma Harmonics Showing Heart- “Dance of Cornered Rat” 45.00% Ys: The Oath in Felghana The Boy Who Had Wings 40.00% DJMax Trilogy I Want You (Lin-G) 40.00% Radiata Stories Magical World 40.00% Persona 3 Burn My Dread -Last Battle- 35.00% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Masquerade of Lies 35.00% Patapon 2 Moudamepon’s Theme Remix 35.00% Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) Soleanna Forest 30.00% Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 2 Inherent will 30.00% The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Tavern on the End of World 30.00% Super Paper Mario Dimentio, Charming Magician 30.00% Mass Effect The Alien Queen 25.00% skate. Addison Faceplant 25.00% Tomb Raider: Legend Nepal 1 25.00% 428 Shibuya Scramble Tama 20.00% The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Crossbow Training Title Theme 20.00% Mario Kart DS DK Pass 20.00% Dwarf Fortress Theme 10.00% LocoRoco Tajya Natata (Blue’s Theme) 10.00% BioShock Rapture Daily News Professor Layton hasn’t been doing all that well in the tournament, so it’s a welcome surprise that “The Unwound Future/The Lost Future” is holding so strong at 70%. That’s top 10! Group 55: 57.14% Wild Arms 5 Justice to Believe 47.62% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Dreamy and Boisterous Holy Land 42.86% Shadow of the Colossus Counterattack 42.86% Opoona Hotel Moon Forest 42.86% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Chill (Dr. Mario) 42.86% Granado Espada Purple Snow 42.86% Trails in the Sky SC The Merciless Savior 38.10% The World Ends With You Hybrid 38.10% Mega Man ZX Misty Rain (imprisonment facility) 33.33% FFXI: Wings of the Goddess The Cosmic Wheel 33.33% Lumines II Circles 33.33% Valkyria Chronicles The Field 33.33% Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia Singing Hill – Harmonics EOLIA – 28.57% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Remix 3 28.57% Mother 3 A Certain Someone’s Memory 28.57% Kingdom Hearts II Byte Bashing 23.81% Baten Kaitos Origins A Chance Meeting 23.81% Aether Conclude 23.81% BioShock Empty Houses 23.81% Viva Piñata Night 1 19.05% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future Puzzles Reinvented 2 19.05% Super Mario Galaxy Course Select 19.05% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance To Challenge Ashnard 9.52% Phantom Dust Sunset Refinery The days of plentiful Wild Arms tracks are already over, but it’s nice to see some holdouts representing well. [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 41.67% Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII On the Verge of Assault 41.67% Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice Extreme Outlaw King 41.67% Super Mario Galaxy Melty Molten Galaxy 41.67% Final Fantasy XII Esper 41.67% Mass Effect Love Theme 41.67% Super Mario Galaxy Beach Bowl Galaxy 41.67% Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) Dusty Desert (Quicksand) 41.67% Shadow of the Colossus The Farthest Land 40.91% Kingdom Hearts II: Final Mix The 13th Reflection 40.91% DJMax Trilogy Lost ‘n’ Found (Bermei Inazawa) 40.91% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Recluse Cube 40.91% Shadow of the Colossus Silence 40.91% Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica EXEC_over.METHOD_SUBLIMATION/.~ee wassa sos yehar 40.00% DJMax Trilogy I Want You (Lin-G) 40.00% Radiata Stories Magical World 40.00% Persona 3 Burn My Dread -Last Battle- 38.10% The World Ends With You Hybrid 38.10% Mega Man ZX Misty Rain (imprisonment facility) 35.00% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Masquerade of Lies 35.00% Patapon 2 Moudamepon’s Theme Remix 35.00% Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) Soleanna Forest 33.33% FFXI: Wings of the Goddess The Cosmic Wheel 33.33% Lumines II Circles 33.33% Valkyria Chronicles The Field 33.33% Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia Singing Hill – Harmonics EOLIA – 30.00% Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 2 Inherent will 30.00% The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Tavern on the End of World 30.00% Super Paper Mario Dimentio, Charming Magician 30.00% Mass Effect The Alien Queen 28.57% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Remix 3 28.57% Mother 3 A Certain Someone’s Memory 28.57% Kingdom Hearts II Byte Bashing 25.00% skate. Addison Faceplant 25.00% Tomb Raider: Legend Nepal 1 25.00% 428 Shibuya Scramble Tama 23.81% Baten Kaitos Origins A Chance Meeting 23.81% Aether Conclude 23.81% BioShock Empty Houses 23.81% Viva Piñata Night 1 20.00% The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Crossbow Training Title Theme 20.00% Mario Kart DS DK Pass 20.00% Dwarf Fortress Theme 19.05% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future Puzzles Reinvented 2 19.05% Super Mario Galaxy Course Select 19.05% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance To Challenge Ashnard 10.00% LocoRoco Tajya Natata (Blue’s Theme) 10.00% BioShock Rapture Daily News 9.52% Phantom Dust Sunset Refinery Current Bubble: 41.67%

Projected Final Bubble: 41.67% With more-or-less 1 and a half groups to go, we’ve reached the point where the current bubble is the same as the projected one. I feel pretty confident that most if not all songs on the 41.67 line will get to the playoffs one way or another, but lower than that gets real dicey. (And if your favorite 41.67 finds itself on the wrong side of the line today, don’t sweat it! The final order isn’t rng’d until after the last round sets) [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 56 will be active until Tuesday March 30th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 57 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 56 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 56 is open until Tuesday March 30th at 10:00PM Pacific

