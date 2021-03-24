Werewolf 148: Back to the Future – Day 2

EXT. BROWN’S GARAGE – DAY

The door opens, Marty throws his skateboard down and hops on. He hits “PLAY” on the Walkman, and hot rock music kicks in as MAIN TITLES BEGIN.

Marty skateboards past the garage—an architectural gem that has seen far better days—and past a BURGER KING.

A TRUCK is pulling out—Marty grabs the back of it and hitches a tow down the street.

EXT. ANOTHER STREET – DAY

Marty is towed down another street, on his way toward Town Square and school. As the truck he’s on continues forward, Marty lets go and turns down an intersecting street.

EXT. SERIES OF SHOTS – TOWN SQUARE – DAY

TITLES CONTINUE as Marty skateboards through a town square that has seen better days. We will particularly note:

The Essex Adult MOVIE THEATER, featuring ”Wet Teenage Sluts,” all seats $5.00.

The modern self-serve TEXACO STATION, where an old lady gets no help as she pumps her own gas.

Lou’s Aerobic FITNESS CENTER, where 15 or 20 motley women are exercising in the window.

The BANK OF AMERICA, where customers wait in line at the VERSATELLER.

“ASK MR. FOSTER TRAVEL” advertising “10 days in Hawaii.”

A dilapidated “Welcome to Hill Valley” SIGN on the corner.

The MAIN SQUARE in front of the old COURTHOUSE, a parking lot for the Department of Social Services.

And the abandoned TOWN THEATER, all boarded up, with “Assembly of Christ” on the marquee.

Marty hooks up on another vehicle and is towed along.

On the edge of town, Eric Stoltz was trying to practice skateboarding for the big scene coming up, when several figures in a rusty Ford Super Deluxe ran him off the road.

Jake has died. She was Vanilla Town.

Players Alignments 3 Wolves (Biff’s Gang)

11 9 Town (Hill Valley Residents) Draft Order April (1) Indy (4) Beelzebot (5) Goat (6) – TOWN COP Malthusc (30) Hayes (68) Tiff (3) Dramus (3) Cop (9) Jake (9) – VANILLA TOWN Sic (11) Side (11) Mac (14) Lamb (14) [collapse]

Roles Night 3 Vigilante —or— Vengeful

1-Shot Vigilante —or— 1-Shot Paranoid Gun Owner

Cop —or— 1-Shot Redirector

1-Shot Commuter —or— 1-Shot Watcher

Doctor —or— Roleblocker

Cop —or— Role Cop

Neighborizer —or— Fruit Vendor

Jailer —or— Tracker Night 3 Vigilante: On Night 3, you may target another player in the game to attempt to kill them.

Vengeful: When you are eliminated, you may target another player in the game to attempt to kill them.

1-Shot Vigilante: On one night of your choice, you may target another player in the game to attempt to kill them.

1-Shot Paranoid Gun Owner: On one night of your choice, you may elect to “arm” yourself. If you do, you kill anyone who targets you that night.

1-Shot Commuter: On one night of your choice, you may commute, rendering yourself unable to be targeted by any night actions.

1-Shot Watcher: On one night of your choice, you may target a player to watch. If successful, you will learn which players in the game targeted them that night, if anyone.

Doctor: Each night, you may target one player in the game to heal them. They will be protected from a single kill. You may not target yourself or the same player twice in a row.

Roleblocker: Each night, you may target one player in the game to attempt to block them from performing any night actions. You may not target the same player twice in a row.

Cop: Each night, you may target one player in the game to investigate them. You will receive a result of “Wolf”, “Town”, or “No Result”.

Role Cop: Each night, you may target one player in the game to investigate them. You will receive either their role name or “No Result”. Anyone without a role will return a result of “Vanilla”.

Neighborizer: Each night, you may target one player in the game to invite to your neighborhood (shared QT).

Fruit Vendor: Each night, you may target one player in the game and give them a piece of fruit. The fruit does nothing.

Jailer: Each night, you may target one player in the game to attempt to jail them, blocking any night actions they might take and protecting them from a single kill. You may not target yourself or the same player twice in a row.

Tracker: Each night, you may target one player in the game to track them. If successful, you will learn which players in the game they targeted that night, if any. [collapse]

Rules Do not edit or delete posts for any reason.

The Wolf kill is mandatory and is carried out by a designated Wolf.

In the event of a tie, the player that was on the board first dies (they will be listed first in the vote counts). Vote early!

Town wins when all Wolves are eliminated. Wolves win when their numbers equal Town (or when nothing can be done to prevent this).

Play the game! Inactivity may result in replacement.

Quoting: do not directly reference any communication with the Mod that happened outside the game threads. You can claim whatever you like in whatever wording you like, as long as the claim does not imply Mod authority. (This is a little different than most quoting rules, I realize, so hopefully it’s clear)

Attack arguments, not people. Be kind.

Night Action Priority: Commuting > Blocking > Protection > Investigation > Kills [collapse]

Spreadsheet https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1eO1jVkXGU25FR3yvUtsQA1AcJnof1pZXNOjl6seZMZM The spreadsheet will have the most up to date vote count. I’ll update the vote thread periodically.

If you’re in the document, you’ll show up as a random anonymous animal to anyone else viewing the document (including me), even if you’re signed into a google account. So you can open it without worrying about anyone seeing your IRL info. [collapse]

Twilight will be at 3pm Central on Friday, March 26.

