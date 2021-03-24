The Night Thread Summits Both Peaks of Kilimanjaro

I hope everyone’s prepared for our expedition to Mount Kilimanjaro, where our goal will be to construct a bridge between the two peaks. First things first, let’s discuss routes. Well we’ll be leaving on January 22nd and taking the following routes. The A23s through Purleys down on the main roads near Purbrights avoiding Leatherheads and then taking the A231s entering Rottingdeans from the North. From Rottingdeans we go through Africa to Nairobis. We take the South road out of Nairobis for about twelve miles and then ask.

Happy posting to all Arthur Wilsons and non-Arthur Wilsons.

