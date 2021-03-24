Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Virginity (03/24/2021)

Sorry for the delay in getting up the thread. Got held up at my brothers’ because cats and nice company.

Anyway: Lots of people feel self-conscious about it, lots of people want to lose it sooner rather than later, many want to preserve it until the right moment, some want to tell others when and how to lose it … basically, it’s a THING and society has opinions about it in many ways.

What have your experiences been? Not necessarily (only) with losing it (or not), but basically anything related to it. Experiences, thoughts, opinions, and so on and so forth.

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...