Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (March 24, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! This week is the one year anniversary of when I started posting this thread, hooray! To be honest, when I first took over for Merve, I was incredibly nervous. What if I forget to post one week? What if I run out of interesting things to write about in the header? What if everyone hates what I write about? What if no one even comments?!

All the doubts and fears!

Well, it’s been a year now, so let’s take a look at how things have been…I never forgot to post—although I definitely cut it close a few times. If I didn’t have anything interesting to write about, it turns out that it’s okay to just feature a current anime—it’s fun to learn about new shows! No one seems to mind what I write about—in fact, you’ve all been very kind and let me write about my favorite musicians, recipes, and even tolerated four Fruits Basket headers! And we get lots of great comments every week—the most being on the April 1st post about city pop and Shibuya-kei which got 154 comments! That was only my second time posting the thread, and I was very excited to talk about City Pop with all of you, so it made me really happy to see people enjoying the thread. So, yeah, all in all, not a bad year for the Japanese Pop Culture Thread!

I want to thank you all for letting me post these threads for you every week. It’s been so much fun and given me an excuse to spend more time reading about Japan. If there’s ever a topic that you think would be interesting, or you want to write something for the header, don’t hesitate to ask. I’m more than happy to share! I look forward to another year of posts, and I promise to keep working to maintain this wonderful place for everyone to talk about their favorite Japanese pop culture!

Let’s have another great year together!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

