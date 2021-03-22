Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 51

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 49 & 50 Results

Spoiler Group 49: 69.57% Final Fantasy XII The Royal City of Rabanastre 65.22% Shadow of the Colossus The Opened Way 56.52% Wii Fit Basic Step 52.17% Shadow the Hedgehog Gun Fortress 47.83% Kingdom Hearts II Scherzo di Notte 47.83% Opoona Concert Hall 47.83% We Love Katamari Tsuyoguri Katamari 43.48% Trails in the Sky SC Visions 39.13% Ape Escape 3 Mount Amazing 2 39.13% No More Heroes Stop Hanging DJs 34.78% The World Ends With You Long Dream 34.78% Killer7 Blackburn 34.78% Baten Kaitos Origins The Moon’s Shadow Sways on the Face of the Water 34.78% Project Sylpheed An Ominous Premonition 34.78% Lumines II Bean Jam? 26.09% Radirgy 24/7 -Stage 05- 26.09% Still Life Long Time Ago 26.09% Vantage Masters Portable In the Rift Between Dimensions (Darkness) 21.74% Phoenix Wright: Justice for All Investigation (2002) 21.74% Under Defeat Toward a Mistake [STAGE 2] 17.39% Xanadu Next Egret Mountains 13.04% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Jungle Level Ver.2 13.04% LocoRoco Zappudo Geron (Black’s Theme) 8.70% Mass Effect Peak 15 Hey, Shadow did well! This is only the second Shadow the Hedgehog song that’s moving forward, which frankly is 2 more than I expected. Group 50: 50.00% Shadow of the Colossus Prohibited Arts 40.91% Super Mario Galaxy Comet Observatory 1 36.36% Suikoden V A Power Like the Sun 36.36% Super Mario Galaxy Purple Coins 36.36% Aoi Shiro Ocean Tsunami 36.36% Sonic Unleashed Result Screen (E-Rank) 31.82% Lumines II Go to a toy town 31.82% Mother 3 Monkey Delivery Service 31.82% Castle Crashers (Xbox 360) Jumper (Waterflame) 31.82% Killer7 Sweet Blue Flag 31.82% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Sank Memories, More Deep 31.82% Trails in the Sky SC Obstructive Existence 31.82% Vantage Masters Portable A Quiet Purity (Snowfield) 31.82% Odin Sphere Odin Sphere’s Theme Orchestra Version 27.27% Tomb Raider: Underworld Coastal Thailand – Ruins 27.27% Under Defeat Way Back That Was Shut [STAGE 3] 27.27% Theresia Kurayami no Mori 22.73% Dissidia: Final Fantasy FFIII Battle 2 22.73% DJMax Trilogy Divine Service (Electronic Boutique/Jaehyun Shim) 22.73% Super Robot Wars α3: To the End of the Galaxy Power to the Dream (Macross 7) 22.73% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Something Precious 18.18% Kingdom Hearts II: Final Mix Rage Awakened 18.18% Mario Kart Wii Coconut Mall 13.64% Lumines II Kabuki Ooof. Probably the worst-performing group we’ve ever had. Only one song’s in safe, with another on the bubble. The other 22 have 0 hope. [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 40.00% Mega Man Battle Network 6 Future (Credits Theme) 40.00% Ys Origin Genesis ~ Beyond the Beginning (Bonus) 40.00% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Twilit Battle 40.00% LittleBigPlanet The Gardens 40.00% Puyo Puyo Fever 2 I Am the Demon King, Meow 40.00% Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon Battle -Raidou- 2008 39.29% Aion Scent of Memories 39.29% The World Ends With You Underground 39.13% Sigma Harmonics Bright Invitation- “Dance of the Iron Ox” 39.13% Chaos;Head Find the Blue 39.13% Ape Escape 3 Mount Amazing 2 39.13% No More Heroes Stop Hanging DJs 36.36% Suikoden V A Power Like the Sun 36.36% Super Mario Galaxy Purple Coins 36.36% Aoi Shiro Ocean Tsunami 36.36% Sonic Unleashed Result Screen (E-Rank) 34.78% The World Ends With You Long Dream 34.78% Killer7 Blackburn 34.78% Baten Kaitos Origins The Moon’s Shadow Sways on the Face of the Water 34.78% Project Sylpheed An Ominous Premonition 34.78% Lumines II Bean Jam? 31.82% Lumines II Go to a toy town 31.82% Mother 3 Monkey Delivery Service 31.82% Castle Crashers (Xbox 360) Jumper (Waterflame) 31.82% Killer7 Sweet Blue Flag 31.82% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Sank Memories, More Deep 31.82% Trails in the Sky SC Obstructive Existence 31.82% Vantage Masters Portable A Quiet Purity (Snowfield) 31.82% Odin Sphere Odin Sphere’s Theme Orchestra Version 27.27% Tomb Raider: Underworld Coastal Thailand – Ruins 27.27% Under Defeat Way Back That Was Shut [STAGE 3] 27.27% Theresia Kurayami no Mori 26.09% Radirgy 24/7 -Stage 05- 26.09% Still Life Long Time Ago 26.09% Vantage Masters Portable In the Rift Between Dimensions (Darkness) 22.73% Dissidia: Final Fantasy FFIII Battle 2 22.73% DJMax Trilogy Divine Service (Electronic Boutique/Jaehyun Shim) 22.73% Super Robot Wars α3: To the End of the Galaxy Power to the Dream (Macross 7) 22.73% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Something Precious 21.74% Phoenix Wright: Justice for All Investigation (2002) 21.74% Under Defeat Toward a Mistake [STAGE 2] 18.18% Kingdom Hearts II: Final Mix Rage Awakened 18.18% Mario Kart Wii Coconut Mall 17.39% Xanadu Next Egret Mountains 13.64% Lumines II Kabuki 13.04% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Jungle Level Ver.2 13.04% LocoRoco Zappudo Geron (Black’s Theme) 8.70% Mass Effect Peak 15 Current Bubble: 40.00%

Projected Final Bubble: 41.67% As we enter the second-to-last week of group play, the bubble has breached 40%! Everything comes down to these last few weeks, the number of songs that face a runoff, and of course some good old-fashioned RNG. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 51 will be active until Tuesday March 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 52 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 51 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 51 is open until Tuesday March 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific

