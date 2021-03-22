Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 51

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 49 & 50 Results
Group 49:
|69.57%
|Final Fantasy XII
|The Royal City of Rabanastre
|65.22%
|Shadow of the Colossus
|The Opened Way
|56.52%
|Wii Fit
|Basic Step
|52.17%
|Shadow the Hedgehog
|Gun Fortress
|47.83%
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Scherzo di Notte
|47.83%
|Opoona
|Concert Hall
|47.83%
|We Love Katamari
|Tsuyoguri Katamari
|43.48%
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Visions
|39.13%
|Ape Escape 3
|Mount Amazing 2
|39.13%
|No More Heroes
|Stop Hanging DJs
|34.78%
|The World Ends With You
|Long Dream
|34.78%
|Killer7
|Blackburn
|34.78%
|Baten Kaitos Origins
|The Moon’s Shadow Sways on the Face of the Water
|34.78%
|Project Sylpheed
|An Ominous Premonition
|34.78%
|Lumines II
|Bean Jam?
|26.09%
|Radirgy
|24/7 -Stage 05-
|26.09%
|Still Life
|Long Time Ago
|26.09%
|Vantage Masters Portable
|In the Rift Between Dimensions (Darkness)
|21.74%
|Phoenix Wright: Justice for All
|Investigation (2002)
|21.74%
|Under Defeat
|Toward a Mistake [STAGE 2]
|17.39%
|Xanadu Next
|Egret Mountains
|13.04%
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Jungle Level Ver.2
|13.04%
|LocoRoco
|Zappudo Geron (Black’s Theme)
|8.70%
|Mass Effect
|Peak 15
Hey, Shadow did well! This is only the second Shadow the Hedgehog song that’s moving forward, which frankly is 2 more than I expected.
Group 50:
|50.00%
|Shadow of the Colossus
|Prohibited Arts
|40.91%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Comet Observatory 1
|36.36%
|Suikoden V
|A Power Like the Sun
|36.36%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Purple Coins
|36.36%
|Aoi Shiro
|Ocean Tsunami
|36.36%
|Sonic Unleashed
|Result Screen (E-Rank)
|31.82%
|Lumines II
|Go to a toy town
|31.82%
|Mother 3
|Monkey Delivery Service
|31.82%
|Castle Crashers (Xbox 360)
|Jumper (Waterflame)
|31.82%
|Killer7
|Sweet Blue Flag
|31.82%
|Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria
|Sank Memories, More Deep
|31.82%
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Obstructive Existence
|31.82%
|Vantage Masters Portable
|A Quiet Purity (Snowfield)
|31.82%
|Odin Sphere
|Odin Sphere’s Theme Orchestra Version
|27.27%
|Tomb Raider: Underworld
|Coastal Thailand – Ruins
|27.27%
|Under Defeat
|Way Back That Was Shut [STAGE 3]
|27.27%
|Theresia
|Kurayami no Mori
|22.73%
|Dissidia: Final Fantasy
|FFIII Battle 2
|22.73%
|DJMax Trilogy
|Divine Service (Electronic Boutique/Jaehyun Shim)
|22.73%
|Super Robot Wars α3: To the End of the Galaxy
|Power to the Dream (Macross 7)
|22.73%
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Something Precious
|18.18%
|Kingdom Hearts II: Final Mix
|Rage Awakened
|18.18%
|Mario Kart Wii
|Coconut Mall
|13.64%
|Lumines II
|Kabuki
Ooof. Probably the worst-performing group we’ve ever had. Only one song’s in safe, with another on the bubble. The other 22 have 0 hope.
Current Bubble: 40.00%
Projected Final Bubble: 41.67%
As we enter the second-to-last week of group play, the bubble has breached 40%! Everything comes down to these last few weeks, the number of songs that face a runoff, and of course some good old-fashioned RNG.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 51 will be active until Tuesday March 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 52 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 51 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 51 is open until Tuesday March 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific