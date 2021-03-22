Ad Space: Bud. Weis. Er.

You are now entering Ad Space , a realm of commercials, brought before us so we might examine how they work, and discuss why we both love and hate them so. So it is written …

The Product:

Budweiser beer

The Promotion:

The Pitch:

We said the name “Budweiser” a lot. That doin’ anything for ya?

Repetition can be very effective. Just take a look at this ad: it’s very effective, and it’s built on repetition.

It’s for Budweiser beer, but it tells us nothing about the beer, never even shows us the beer. All it has is repetition, with frogs making the sounds “Bud”, “Weis”, and “Er” over and over, in repetition, and that repetition is very effective.

It’s very effective, because of the repetition. The repetition is very effective at implanting the name “Budweiser” in your brain, but because assembling the name out of frog sounds is vaguely funny, the repetition doesn’t feel annoying, but is instead very effective.

It’s very effective repetition. The repetition is used very effectively. It’s a very effective use of repetition, and the repetition is what makes it so very effective.

There’d be other Budweiser frog ads, which were a repetition of the very effective repetition in this very effective ad full of repetition, and those ads were also very effective … because of the repetition. Repetition makes for very effective ads, and repetition of those very effective ads leads to repetition of the very effective effect of the very repetition that makes them so very effective, very effectively

Repetition: it’s very effective.

