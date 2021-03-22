Albums By The Year: 1971

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

Will there ever be another decade for music like the 70s? It’s possible i’m overvaluing them, but the lists i’ve been posting and seeing have just been staggering. And there’s still one more week of these lists after this! See you then, and now.

1971 Joni Mitchell – Blue Carole King – Tapestry Marvin Gaye – What's Going On Sly & The Family Stone – There's A Riot Goin' On Pink Floyd – Meddle Black Sabbath – Master Of Reality Yes – Fragile Yes – The Yes Album Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin IV Paul McCartney – Ram Judee Sill – Judee Sill Jethro Tull – Aqualung Can – Tago Mago Funkadelic – Maggot Brain T. Rex – Electric Warrior The Doors – L.A. Woman Santana – Santana III Curtis Mayfield – Roots Janis Joplin – Pearl John Lennon – Imagine Al Green – Al Green Gets Next To You Isaac Hayes – Shaft David Bowie – Hunky Dory The Who – Who's Next The MC5 – High Time

