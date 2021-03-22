Music

Albums By The Year: 1971

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

Will there ever be another decade for music like the 70s? It’s possible i’m overvaluing them, but the lists i’ve been posting and seeing have just been staggering. And there’s still one more week of these lists after this! See you then, and now.

1971

Joni Mitchell – Blue

Carole King – Tapestry

Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On

Sly & The Family Stone – There’s A Riot Goin’ On

Pink Floyd – Meddle

Black Sabbath – Master Of Reality

Yes – Fragile

Yes – The Yes Album

Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin IV

Paul McCartney – Ram

Judee Sill – Judee Sill

Jethro Tull – Aqualung

Can – Tago Mago

Funkadelic – Maggot Brain

T. Rex – Electric Warrior

The Doors – L.A. Woman

Santana – Santana III

Curtis Mayfield – Roots

Janis Joplin – Pearl

John Lennon – Imagine

Al Green – Al Green Gets Next To You

Isaac Hayes – Shaft

David Bowie – Hunky Dory

The Who – Who’s Next

The MC5 – High Time

