Albums By The Year: 1971

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
Will there ever be another decade for music like the 70s? It’s possible i’m overvaluing them, but the lists i’ve been posting and seeing have just been staggering. And there’s still one more week of these lists after this! See you then, and now.
Joni Mitchell – Blue
Carole King – Tapestry
Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On
Sly & The Family Stone – There’s A Riot Goin’ On
Pink Floyd – Meddle
Black Sabbath – Master Of Reality
Yes – Fragile
Yes – The Yes Album
Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin IV
Paul McCartney – Ram
Judee Sill – Judee Sill
Jethro Tull – Aqualung
Can – Tago Mago
Funkadelic – Maggot Brain
T. Rex – Electric Warrior
The Doors – L.A. Woman
Santana – Santana III
Curtis Mayfield – Roots
Janis Joplin – Pearl
John Lennon – Imagine
Al Green – Al Green Gets Next To You
Isaac Hayes – Shaft
David Bowie – Hunky Dory
The Who – Who’s Next
The MC5 – High Time