The Carter Wong Birthday Thread

Happy 74th Birthday to actor/martial artist Carter Wong; born in China (as Chia-Ta Huang) on March 22nd 1947

Probably best known to western audiences for his role as Thunder one of the evil Three Storms that serve David Lo Pan in Big Trouble in Little China (1986)

, Carter Wong has appeared in over 90 Chinese (Mainland, Hong Kong, and Taiwanese) action movies from the early 70s to the present. He is also an accomplished stuntman, stunt coordinator, and fight director on many movies.

He is still active in the martial arts

