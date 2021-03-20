30 Day Food & Drink Challenge Day 20: The Perfect Coffee

We’re kicking off our latest 30-day challenge with one that will dip into various areas of fandom over time but will also be a bit less geekish in general with our food and drink challenge.

Coffee makes the world go around for a lot of people and with shops everywhere to serve it to you, there are endless choices, styles, and quirks to be had with it. I’m not a coffee drinker at all – though I love the smell of it – so today we want to hear about your perfect coffee order and what just makes the world the best when you have it.

Bonus: If you’re like me and not a coffee drinker, what’s your drink of choice throughout the day in place of it?

