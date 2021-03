This week, for no apparent reason, RoRo decided to start saying “Nancy Pelosi”, then make a mad cackle. Something is up with that girl. Maybe we listen to too much “Up First” on NPR.

Anyway, spring starts this weekend. That time of year when a young PTer’s thoughts turn to Hog Poggle. So don’t do it. Or wish harm on anyone. Or post Ben Garrison.

Have a lovely Friday!

