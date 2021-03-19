Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 50

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 48 Results:
|52.00%
|Rhythm Heaven (DS)
|Karate Man – Struck by the Rain
|48.00%
|Persona 3
|When the Moon’s Reaching Out Stars
|48.00%
|Mass Effect
|Noveria
|36.00%
|Dissidia: Final Fantasy
|FFIII Eternal Wind
|36.00%
|Opoona
|Space Ship
|36.00%
|Super Paper Mario
|Promise
|36.00%
|Sonic Rush
|What U Need
|36.00%
|Professor Layton and the Unwound Future
|Time Travel (instrumental version)
|32.00%
|The Lord of the Rings Online
|Let Us Sing Together
|32.00%
|Valkyria Chronicles
|No Matter the Distance
|32.00%
|The Lord of the Rings Online
|Leaves of Gold
|32.00%
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
|Hyrule Field Night Theme
|32.00%
|Blue Dragon
|Eternity
|28.00%
|DJMax Trilogy
|NB Rangers: Returns (NieN/Goohyun Jung)
|28.00%
|Shadow the Hedgehog
|Circus Park
|28.00%
|Shadow the Hedgehog
|Black Comet
|24.00%
|Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box
|Dance in the Dreams
|24.00%
|God of War
|Desert of Lost Souls
|24.00%
|Togainu no Chi
|CurriculuMachine
|24.00%
|Sonic Rush
|Jeh Jeh Rocket
|20.00%
|BioShock
|Rise, Rapture, Rise
|12.00%
|World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade
|The Tower of Karazhan
|12.00%
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Close to the Brink
|12.00%
|Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box
|The History of the Village
Karate Man – Struck by the Rain takes 1st! Sometimes you just have to work through your feelings with Training, I get it.
Newly Eliminated 1
|39.13%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Battlerock Galaxy
|39.13%
|Professor Layton and the Curious Village
|Ending Theme
|39.13%
|LocoRoco
|Dadhi Dado Da (Lots of Flowers)
Current Bubble: 39.13%
Projected Final Bubble: 42.11%
A strong group is followed by a weak one, with only 3 songs avoiding immediate elimination.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 50 will be active until Sunday March 21st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 49 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 51 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 50 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 50 is open until Sunday March 21st at 10:00PM Pacific