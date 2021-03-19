Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 50

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 48 Results:

Spoiler 52.00% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Karate Man – Struck by the Rain 48.00% Persona 3 When the Moon’s Reaching Out Stars 48.00% Mass Effect Noveria 36.00% Dissidia: Final Fantasy FFIII Eternal Wind 36.00% Opoona Space Ship 36.00% Super Paper Mario Promise 36.00% Sonic Rush What U Need 36.00% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future Time Travel (instrumental version) 32.00% The Lord of the Rings Online Let Us Sing Together 32.00% Valkyria Chronicles No Matter the Distance 32.00% The Lord of the Rings Online Leaves of Gold 32.00% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Hyrule Field Night Theme 32.00% Blue Dragon Eternity 28.00% DJMax Trilogy NB Rangers: Returns (NieN/Goohyun Jung) 28.00% Shadow the Hedgehog Circus Park 28.00% Shadow the Hedgehog Black Comet 24.00% Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box Dance in the Dreams 24.00% God of War Desert of Lost Souls 24.00% Togainu no Chi CurriculuMachine 24.00% Sonic Rush Jeh Jeh Rocket 20.00% BioShock Rise, Rapture, Rise 12.00% World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade The Tower of Karazhan 12.00% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Close to the Brink 12.00% Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box The History of the Village Karate Man – Struck by the Rain takes 1st! Sometimes you just have to work through your feelings with Training, I get it. [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Projected Final Bubble: 42.11% A strong group is followed by a weak one, with only 3 songs avoiding immediate elimination. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 50 will be active until Sunday March 21st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 49 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 51 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 50 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 50 is open until Sunday March 21st at 10:00PM Pacific

