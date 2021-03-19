Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 50

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 48 Results:

52.00% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Karate Man – Struck by the Rain
48.00% Persona 3 When the Moon’s Reaching Out Stars
48.00% Mass Effect Noveria
36.00% Dissidia: Final Fantasy FFIII Eternal Wind
36.00% Opoona Space Ship
36.00% Super Paper Mario Promise
36.00% Sonic Rush What U Need
36.00% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future Time Travel (instrumental version)
32.00% The Lord of the Rings Online Let Us Sing Together
32.00% Valkyria Chronicles No Matter the Distance
32.00% The Lord of the Rings Online Leaves of Gold
32.00% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Hyrule Field Night Theme
32.00% Blue Dragon Eternity
28.00% DJMax Trilogy NB Rangers: Returns (NieN/Goohyun Jung)
28.00% Shadow the Hedgehog Circus Park
28.00% Shadow the Hedgehog Black Comet
24.00% Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box Dance in the Dreams
24.00% God of War Desert of Lost Souls
24.00% Togainu no Chi CurriculuMachine
24.00% Sonic Rush Jeh Jeh Rocket
20.00% BioShock Rise, Rapture, Rise
12.00% World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade The Tower of Karazhan
12.00% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Close to the Brink
12.00% Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box The History of the Village

Karate Man – Struck by the Rain takes 1st! Sometimes you just have to work through your feelings with Training, I get it.

Newly Eliminated 1

Current Bubble: 39.13%
Projected Final Bubble: 42.11%

A strong group is followed by a weak one, with only 3 songs avoiding immediate elimination.

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 50 will be active until Sunday March 21st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 49 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 51 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 50 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

(51-57)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 50 is open until Sunday March 21st at 10:00PM Pacific