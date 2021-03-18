Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 49

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 47 Results:

57.14% Tales of Legendia Chasing Shirley
57.14% Lost Odyssey Neverending Journey
57.14% Castlevania: Curse of Darkness Legendary Belmondo
52.38% Super Smash Bros. Brawl K.K. Western
52.38% BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger Bullet Dance (Noel’s Theme)
47.62% FFXI: Treasures of Aht Urhgan Eastward Bound…
47.62% Folklore Engraved Time
42.86% Knights in the Nightmare Gleivnir Knights
42.86% Opoona Old Forest
42.86% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Parallel Universe
42.86% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Illusionary Blue Flowers
42.86% Jade Empire Dance of the Babbling Brook
38.10% Radiata Stories Men’s Dirge
38.10% Trails in the Sky the 3rd The Hermit’s Garden
33.33% Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War The Round Table
33.33% Shadow the Hedgehog Digital Circuit (Remix Version)
28.57% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Jade Corridor
28.57% Fate/hollow ataraxia Our Future (KATES)
28.57% Fate/unlimited codes Last Battle
28.57% Nobunaga’s Ambition: Iron Triangle Overture
23.81% Castle Crashers (Xbox 360) Spanish Waltz (Urbanus)
19.05% Togainu no Chi True Blood GRIND True Blood (The Underground Mix)
14.29% Super Robot Wars α3: To the End of the Galaxy My Friends (Macross 7)
14.29% Yakuza Coming to My Life

Geez that’s a lot of songs coming in above 40%. No songs scoring especially high, but this group is still remarkable due to sheer depth.

Newly Eliminated 1

39.13% Echochrome prime #101
39.13% We Love Katamari Heaven’s Rain
39.13% WarioWare: Smooth Moves Tomorrow Hill
39.13% Silent Hill: Homecoming Soldier Orders [Theme of Alex]
39.13% Rhythm Tengoku Rap Women
39.13% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Lockstep
39.13% Mario Kart DS Wi-Fi Menu
39.13% Sigma Harmonics Harmonia Vita
39.13% Radirgy The Sky -Stage 03-
39.13% Fate/unlimited codes Event 3
39.13% Super Paper Mario Mr. L, Green Thunder
39.13% Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica Colors~SEN~Will This Flower Bloom?
Current Bubble: 39.13%
Projected Final Bubble: 42.31%

That one group was enough to kick things back up into the 42 tier. Low 40s continue to sweat.

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 49 will be active until Friday March 19th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 48 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 50 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 49 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 49 is open until Friday March 19th at 10:00PM Pacific