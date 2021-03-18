Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 49

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 47 Results:

Spoiler 57.14% Tales of Legendia Chasing Shirley 57.14% Lost Odyssey Neverending Journey 57.14% Castlevania: Curse of Darkness Legendary Belmondo 52.38% Super Smash Bros. Brawl K.K. Western 52.38% BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger Bullet Dance (Noel’s Theme) 47.62% FFXI: Treasures of Aht Urhgan Eastward Bound… 47.62% Folklore Engraved Time 42.86% Knights in the Nightmare Gleivnir Knights 42.86% Opoona Old Forest 42.86% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Parallel Universe 42.86% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Illusionary Blue Flowers 42.86% Jade Empire Dance of the Babbling Brook 38.10% Radiata Stories Men’s Dirge 38.10% Trails in the Sky the 3rd The Hermit’s Garden 33.33% Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War The Round Table 33.33% Shadow the Hedgehog Digital Circuit (Remix Version) 28.57% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Jade Corridor 28.57% Fate/hollow ataraxia Our Future (KATES) 28.57% Fate/unlimited codes Last Battle 28.57% Nobunaga’s Ambition: Iron Triangle Overture 23.81% Castle Crashers (Xbox 360) Spanish Waltz (Urbanus) 19.05% Togainu no Chi True Blood GRIND True Blood (The Underground Mix) 14.29% Super Robot Wars α3: To the End of the Galaxy My Friends (Macross 7) 14.29% Yakuza Coming to My Life Geez that’s a lot of songs coming in above 40%. No songs scoring especially high, but this group is still remarkable due to sheer depth. [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 39.13% Echochrome prime #101 39.13% We Love Katamari Heaven’s Rain 39.13% WarioWare: Smooth Moves Tomorrow Hill 39.13% Silent Hill: Homecoming Soldier Orders [Theme of Alex] 39.13% Rhythm Tengoku Rap Women 39.13% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Lockstep 39.13% Mario Kart DS Wi-Fi Menu 39.13% Sigma Harmonics Harmonia Vita 39.13% Radirgy The Sky -Stage 03- 39.13% Fate/unlimited codes Event 3 39.13% Super Paper Mario Mr. L, Green Thunder 39.13% Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica Colors~SEN~Will This Flower Bloom? 38.10% Radiata Stories Men’s Dirge 38.10% Trails in the Sky the 3rd The Hermit’s Garden 33.33% Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War The Round Table 33.33% Shadow the Hedgehog Digital Circuit (Remix Version) 28.57% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Jade Corridor 28.57% Fate/hollow ataraxia Our Future (KATES) 28.57% Fate/unlimited codes Last Battle 28.57% Nobunaga’s Ambition: Iron Triangle Overture 23.81% Castle Crashers (Xbox 360) Spanish Waltz (Urbanus) 19.05% Togainu no Chi True Blood GRIND True Blood (The Underground Mix) 14.29% Super Robot Wars α3: To the End of the Galaxy My Friends (Macross 7) 14.29% Yakuza Coming to My Life Current Bubble: 39.13%

Projected Final Bubble: 42.31% That one group was enough to kick things back up into the 42 tier. Low 40s continue to sweat. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 49 will be active until Friday March 19th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 48 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 50 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 49 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 49 is open until Friday March 19th at 10:00PM Pacific

