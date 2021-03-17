Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 48

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 46 Results:
|69.57%
|Persona 3
|Poem for Everyone’s Souls
|56.52%
|Tales of Legendia
|The Scallop Dance
|52.17%
|Valkyria Chronicles
|Main Theme
|52.17%
|Shadow of the Colossus
|The End of the Battle
|47.83%
|Mass Effect
|Ilos Battle
|43.48%
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Passion
|39.13%
|Dissidia: Final Fantasy
|FFI Battle Scene
|39.13%
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|King K.Rool / Ship Deck
|39.13%
|Persona 3 FES
|Blind Alley
|39.13%
|Xenosaga Episode III: Also Sprach Zarathustra
|Rolling Down the U.M.N
|34.78%
|Psychonauts
|Psychonauts Theme Medley [Remixed]
|34.78%
|Sonic Rush
|Right There, Ride On
|34.78%
|Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Ring of Fates
|Bonds
|34.78%
|Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume
|Hard Chain Reaction
|30.43%
|LocoRoco 2
|LocoRoco 2 Theme Song
|30.43%
|World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade
|Lament of the Highborne
|26.09%
|Kingdom Hearts II
|A Twinkle in the Sky
|26.09%
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Deep Drive
|21.74%
|Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box
|The Village of Truth/The True Folsense
|21.74%
|Ys Origin
|Memory of Salmon
|21.74%
|Overgrowth
|Cats
|17.39%
|Super Robot Wars α3: To the End of the Galaxy
|Planet Dance (Macross 7)
|17.39%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|King Kaliente
|13.04%
|Forbidden SiRen 2
|Unease
Persona 3’s doing a lot of different things for everyone’s souls. I’m just saying maybe it’d be easier to divide it up? Do a few dozen poems for a selection of souls, work smarter not harder.
Current Bubble: 39.13%
Projected Final Bubble: 41.67%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 48 will be active until Thursday March 18th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 47 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 49 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 48 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 48 is open until Thursday March 18th at 10:00PM Pacific