Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 48

69.57% Persona 3 Poem for Everyone's Souls 56.52% Tales of Legendia The Scallop Dance 52.17% Valkyria Chronicles Main Theme 52.17% Shadow of the Colossus The End of the Battle 47.83% Mass Effect Ilos Battle 43.48% Kingdom Hearts II Passion 39.13% Dissidia: Final Fantasy FFI Battle Scene 39.13% Super Smash Bros. Brawl King K.Rool / Ship Deck 39.13% Persona 3 FES Blind Alley 39.13% Xenosaga Episode III: Also Sprach Zarathustra Rolling Down the U.M.N 34.78% Psychonauts Psychonauts Theme Medley [Remixed] 34.78% Sonic Rush Right There, Ride On 34.78% Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Ring of Fates Bonds 34.78% Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume Hard Chain Reaction 30.43% LocoRoco 2 LocoRoco 2 Theme Song 30.43% World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Lament of the Highborne 26.09% Kingdom Hearts II A Twinkle in the Sky 26.09% Kingdom Hearts II Deep Drive 21.74% Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box The Village of Truth/The True Folsense 21.74% Ys Origin Memory of Salmon 21.74% Overgrowth Cats 17.39% Super Robot Wars α3: To the End of the Galaxy Planet Dance (Macross 7) 17.39% Super Mario Galaxy King Kaliente 13.04% Forbidden SiRen 2 Unease Persona 3's doing a lot of different things for everyone's souls. I'm just saying maybe it'd be easier to divide it up? Do a few dozen poems for a selection of souls, work smarter not harder.

Newly Eliminated

Projected Final Bubble: 41.67%

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 48 will be active until Thursday March 18th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 47 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 49 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 48 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 48 is open until Thursday March 18th at 10:00PM Pacific

