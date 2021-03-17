Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 48

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 46 Results:

Spoiler

69.57% Persona 3 Poem for Everyone’s Souls
56.52% Tales of Legendia The Scallop Dance
52.17% Valkyria Chronicles Main Theme
52.17% Shadow of the Colossus The End of the Battle
47.83% Mass Effect Ilos Battle
43.48% Kingdom Hearts II Passion
39.13% Dissidia: Final Fantasy FFI Battle Scene
39.13% Super Smash Bros. Brawl King K.Rool / Ship Deck
39.13% Persona 3 FES Blind Alley
39.13% Xenosaga Episode III: Also Sprach Zarathustra Rolling Down the U.M.N
34.78% Psychonauts Psychonauts Theme Medley [Remixed]
34.78% Sonic Rush Right There, Ride On
34.78% Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Ring of Fates Bonds
34.78% Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume Hard Chain Reaction
30.43% LocoRoco 2 LocoRoco 2 Theme Song
30.43% World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Lament of the Highborne
26.09% Kingdom Hearts II A Twinkle in the Sky
26.09% Kingdom Hearts II Deep Drive
21.74% Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box The Village of Truth/The True Folsense
21.74% Ys Origin Memory of Salmon
21.74% Overgrowth Cats
17.39% Super Robot Wars α3: To the End of the Galaxy Planet Dance (Macross 7)
17.39% Super Mario Galaxy King Kaliente
13.04% Forbidden SiRen 2 Unease

Persona 3’s doing a lot of different things for everyone’s souls. I’m just saying maybe it’d be easier to divide it up? Do a few dozen poems for a selection of souls, work smarter not harder.

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated 1

Spoiler

39.13% Omega Five The Escalated Invasion [STAGE 2]
39.13% La-Mulana Moonlight Dance
39.13% Lumines II The Mission to the Moon
39.13% Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box Moment of Rest
39.13% Final Fantasy XII Esper Battle
39.13% skate. follow none
39.13% Dissidia: Final Fantasy FFI Battle Scene
39.13% Super Smash Bros. Brawl King K.Rool / Ship Deck
39.13% Persona 3 FES Blind Alley
39.13% Xenosaga Episode III: Also Sprach Zarathustra Rolling Down the U.M.N
34.78% Psychonauts Psychonauts Theme Medley [Remixed]
34.78% Sonic Rush Right There, Ride On
34.78% Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Ring of Fates Bonds
34.78% Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume Hard Chain Reaction
30.43% LocoRoco 2 LocoRoco 2 Theme Song
30.43% World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Lament of the Highborne
26.09% Kingdom Hearts II A Twinkle in the Sky
26.09% Kingdom Hearts II Deep Drive
21.74% Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box The Village of Truth/The True Folsense
21.74% Ys Origin Memory of Salmon
21.74% Overgrowth Cats
17.39% Super Robot Wars α3: To the End of the Galaxy Planet Dance (Macross 7)
17.39% Super Mario Galaxy King Kaliente
13.04% Forbidden SiRen 2 Unease

Current Bubble: 39.13%
Projected Final Bubble: 41.67%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 48 will be active until Thursday March 18th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 47 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 49 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 48 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-57)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

[collapse]

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 48 is open until Thursday March 18th at 10:00PM Pacific