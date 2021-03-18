RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 2: Finale Discussion Thread

Hey kitty girls, fancy a slice? Welcome to the finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, season two!

In the finale, the competition concludes in an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza fight for the crown. Choreographer Jay Revell coaches the queens through their intense final challenge, and Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Alan Carr, and all of the eliminated queens return to witness who Ru crowns the UK’s Next Drag Superstar!

Will it be Bimini Bon-Boulash, Ellie Diamond, Lawrence Chaney, or Tayce? Let’s find out!

This has been an outstanding season, full of iconic queens, memorable moments, and fun challenges, and I can’t wait to see what happens.

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags. PLEASE USE SPOILER TAGS WHEN DISCUSSING THE WINNER BY NAME.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

