Job Rants Thread – 3/19/2021 – Working From Home LIV: One Year Down

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

It was around this time, last year, that the true reality of our current situation really began to set in. Oh, that’s not to say that I was blind to the world around me, or the sheer scope of what was going on; even the most out-of-touch person could tell that things were getting bad. Hell, by that point, it was no longer a question of if we were going to start working from home, but when? (Which turned out to be that day, funnily enough, but I digress)

No, rather what truly pinged it for me that we were entering into a heretofore unknown (to our generation, anyway) societal paradigm was this:

For those not in the know: That is a Boston Red Line subway car at around 5:30 PM on a Friday. Now, as anyone who has ever taken public transit in a major city will be able to tell you, the fact that you’re able to see to the end of the car should be impossible; you’re crammed in there like so many Tetris blocks, and you can count it as a good day when you don’t end up with someone’s backpack up your nose. But, indeed, that’s what I saw, and it was so surreal an image to me, that I knew I had to keep it for posterity. From there, I stepped off that car onto the platform to walk the rest of the way home, and haven’t gotten so much within spitting distance of the subway, since.

One year.

It’s also been one year since I’ve ridden a bus, one year since I’ve seen the inside of my office, sat behind a desk, or talked to any of my co-workers in-person. As it stands, I can confidently say that I only really miss one of those things, the latter, but it’s still a stark reminder of how both work culture and society at large have had to change so much in such a comparatively short amount of time. And now, as we stand on the cusp of potential recovery. one is left to wonder: Will all of it end up as a mere aberration of everyday functionality? A glitch in the system of life owing to the worldwide crisis? Or, as some have predicted, was that empty subway car merely a preview of the New Normal, going forward? There have already been several stories put out there of companies and employees realizing that they can function just as well, if not better, having everyone working from home. Not to mention those that have stated that, even once everything calms down, they’re not looking forward to getting back into the enclosed crowding that commuting can foster.

How’s it all going to shake out? Who can say, my little Workados. For now, all we can do is keep doing what we’re doing, and what we’ve been doing for the past year: The best we can, in a bad situation.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home if out(espeically you all) and a great weekend. And remember: We’re getting there.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...