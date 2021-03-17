Books

The Book Nook

Welcome to the Book Nook!  This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism. 

This week’s recommended discussion:  local favorites.  What are some of your favorite books about your own country/state/town or culture? 
(hat tip to Eric Pharand)

As an aside, happy 5th anniversary to the Book Nook!  I didn’t think we started so soon after the AV Club After Dark was created, but we did – the first discussion went up on 3/16/2016.  

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone.  The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Images related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:
3/24:  how middle/high school required reading worked (h/t to Warmerdam)
3/31:  literary trickery
4/7:  when good gimmicks go bad
4/14:  waiting is the hardest part – author and publisher delays
4/21:  celebrities who write
4/28:  better read at a different age (h/t to Pliny the Millennial)
5/5:  world lit every 80 days
5/12:  innovators – fiction and non-fiction that transformed the possibilities of the form
5/19:  authors whose books you’ll read, no matter what
5/26:  knowing culture or history to understand a book’s references (h/t Mongo Only Pawn)
6/2:  the dream cast for an adaptation (h/t Antononymous)
6/9:  read in order to avoid spoilers (h/t MisterSplendiferous)
6/16:  the definition of insanity
Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.