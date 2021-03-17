Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: local favorites. What are some of your favorite books about your own country/state/town or culture?

(hat tip to Eric Pharand)

As an aside, happy 5th anniversary to the Book Nook! I didn’t think we started so soon after the AV Club After Dark was created, but we did – the first discussion went up on 3/16/2016.

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Images related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

3/24: how middle/high school required reading worked (h/t to Warmerdam)

3/31: literary trickery

4/7: when good gimmicks go bad

4/14: waiting is the hardest part – author and publisher delays

4/21: celebrities who write

4/28: better read at a different age (h/t to Pliny the Millennial)

5/5: world lit every 80 days

5/12: innovators – fiction and non-fiction that transformed the possibilities of the form

5/19: authors whose books you’ll read, no matter what

5/26: knowing culture or history to understand a book’s references (h/t Mongo Only Pawn)

6/2: the dream cast for an adaptation (h/t Antononymous)

6/9: read in order to avoid spoilers (h/t MisterSplendiferous)

6/16: the definition of insanity

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

